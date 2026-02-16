A former Tottenham scout has warned that as many as four players could look to the exit if an unlikely scenario does not come to fruition at the club by the end of the season.

Spurs ended up 17th in the Premier League last season and are staring down the barrel of another woeful finish this term. Currently 16th in the table, the north London club are only nine points above the drop zone.

Some feel there is genuine danger that Tottenham could drop down to the Championship for the first time in its current guise.

There feels to be very little chance of securing European football, with 12 games to make up a gap currently at more than 10 points, which is likely to rise.

With that, former Spurs scout Bryan King feels there’s a danger that the club will lose some of its biggest stars, such as Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Dominic Solanke/Richarlison, which cost a total of £168million.

He told Tottenham News: “If they don’t win the Champions League, they aren’t going to be in Europe next year.

“I can see [Cristian] Romero, [Micky] van de Ven, [Guglielmo] Vicario then one of Dominic Solanke or Richarlison wanting to leave.

“The Madrid clubs are there, Atletico want Romero, and Real want van de Ven. If you lose those two, it brings in big money, but they’ve got to be replaced.”

Spurs want to make good money

Solanke was the most expensive of those players when signed, but if any are to leave, Spurs will want to be fairly compensated.

TEAMtalk is aware that Romero does in fact want to leave, and if he does, a record fee is desired.

Indeed, we have learned of interest from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the centre-back, who makes up part of Tottenham’s best defensive duo.

Sources have told us it will take £70-80million to prise the Argentine away from north London.

Whether the aforementioned sides will go that far remains to be seen, as Barca, in particular, have had financial troubles making it difficult to fund big signings in recent seasons.

Tottenham round-up: Only one way Tudor gets permanent job

Tottenham recently hired Igor Tudor after the sacking of Thomas Frank as manager, and former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood expects there’s only one way that he’ll be kept on permanently after this season.

“The only way he gets the job on a permanent basis, if he does well, there’s an opportunity for him to take it long term, what does doing well actually look like?” he said.

“Is it [Roberto] Di Matteo at Chelsea, winning the Champions League? Winning every single game? Chelsea had a lot better players than Tottenham did to win the Champions League.”

Elsewhere, Manchester United are said to be ‘serious’ about signing Christian Pulisic, who also features on the Tottenham radar.

Spurs also have competition for the signing of Hayden Hackney, with United and Leeds in the mix for the Championship midfielder.

