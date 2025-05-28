Tottenham can complete the signing of an electric winger for £55m, which is roughly £20m higher than their opening bid, according to reports.

Spurs salvaged what was shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in the club’s history. Tottenham did finish just one place above the relegation zone in 17th, though lifted their first major trophy since 2008.

Winning the Europa League not only snapped that streak, but also secured entry into next year’s Champions League.

Achieving that feat will not only strengthen Tottenham’s chances of retaining their in-demand stars – such as Cristian Romero – but will also boost their spending power and appeal in the transfer market this summer.

One player Tottenham have long since had their sights on is Southampton winger, Tyler Dibling.

The 19-year-old left footer was the brightest spark in what was otherwise a season of doom and gloom for the Saints.

Spurs attempted to prise Dibling away from the south coast in January, with the BBC revealing a £35m bid had been tabled. RB Leipzig too tried their luck with a £30m bid, with both offers swiftly rejected.

Southampton subsequently raised eyebrows when slapping a monstrous £100m asking price on Dibling. But after suffering relegation to the Championship, Sky Sports now report a deal can be struck for £55m.

What’s more, the report also claimed Southampton are well aware they’ll have to cash in on their brightest and best stars and Dibling is top of the billing in that regard.

In a section focussing on Dibling the report read: ‘Southampton know they will have to sell their most promising young talent, who is entering the final year of his deal.’

‘Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and RB Leipzig have monitored him. The winger is expected to be in high demand this summer with a valuation of around £55m.’

Tyler Dibling to Tottenham latest

Sky’s report suggests Spurs face healthy competition in the race for Dibling. However, a prior report from GiveMeSport claimed Tottenham are frontrunners and that was before they won the Europa League.

GMS also stated Spurs believe a deal can be made with Southampton for a fee in the £40m-£45m range.

As such, we may see Tottenham up the ante from their £35m bid placed in January, but still drop short of Southampton’s target valuation.

Whether the Saints hold out for £55m will depend on how quickly they aim to sell and who else bids.

Furthermore, there is some confusion regarding how long Dibling has remaining on his contract with the Saints.

While some reports including Sky’s have stated he’s about to enter the final year of his deal, others have claimed the terms run until 2027.

If it’s the former and Dibling’s deal expires one year from now, Southampton will struggle to drive up the price for a player 12 months away from free agency.

A Spurs move for Dibling would coincide with the club’s aim to hoover up rising young talent who despite their young ages, can make an instant impact.

Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are prime examples of Tottenham’s strategy in that regard paying early dividends.