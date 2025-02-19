Tottenham get green light to sign dazzling winger for ‘in excess of £50m’

Tottenham are ‘expected’ to make a move for a winger who’ll cost ‘in excess of £50m to sign’, and a report has detailed why a sale has been authorised.

Tottenham did provide Ange Postecoglou with three readymade additions in the winter window. Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel all arrived, though Spurs also sought to add Tyler Dibling to their attacking options too.

The Southampton winger, 19, has caught the eye with a string of lively displays on the south coast this season.

Tottenham have made a concerted effort to buy younger stars of late, with the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall followed by Kinsky and Tel last month.

Spurs explored Dibling’s signing before being told the Saints were not willing to do business in the winter window.

However, a fresh update from TBR Football claims Tottenham aren’t willing to take no for an answer. What’s more, Southampton won’t block a sale come the summer.

Explaining why, it’s claimed Dibling and his camp have made it crystal clear to Southampton that the winger will not sign a contract extension.

Dibling is under contract until 2027, though with a new deal seemingly ruled out, a sale at a time that maximises Southampton’s profits is almost inevitable.

The report claimed: ‘Tyler Dibling has already made it clear to Southampton that he will not sign a new contract at St Mary’s and the Saints are now ready to sell him.’

Dibling is a man in demand in the upper echelons of the Premier League, though it’s Spurs who front the queue at present.

Tottenham’s interest was described as ‘strong’ and the club ‘are expected to return for him in the summer.’

On the subject of cost, TBR Football stated Southampton aim to generate ‘in excess of £50m’ for their academy ace.

The club view Dibling in a similar situation to Romeo Lavia who was sold to Chelsea while aged 20 for £53m plus add-ons.

Latest Tottenham news – Son finished? / Double Leeds raid

In other news, GiveMeSport claim Tottenham are increasingly fearful Son Heung min’s days as an elite-level footballer are over.

Son has been below par this term and the 32-year-old may lose his place as a regular starter next season.

Per the report, loanee Mathys Tel – assuming Spurs activate their £45m option to buy – could become the new starting left winger.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can reveal Leeds United are hoping to strike deals for two Tottenham stars in the summer – Ben Davies and Manor Solomon.

The latter is currently thriving in a season-long loan at Elland Road, with his 14 goal contributions helping fire Leeds to the top of the Championship table.