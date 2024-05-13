Tottenham get greenlight to complete stunning £110m double deal, with Richarlison sale funding deadly new front three

Tottenham have the green light to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha, and with a rumoured Richarlison sale paving the way for a £50m striker signing too, an explosive new front three could be formed in north London.

Spurs boss Postecoglou has called upon his club to make major changes to his playing personnel this summer. Another addition at centre-half is wanted, while an all-action central midfielder is on the Aussie’s radar too.

A decision must be made on whether to activate the roughly £15m option to buy in Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig. Furthermore, a spot at the tip of the attack could soon be vacated if Richarlison is snapped up by the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazil international has endured mixed fortunes since his £60m move from Everton. Richarlison has bagged 11 goals in the Premier League this season, though nine of them came in a hot streak either side of the turn of the year.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old is being courted by Saudi side Al-Hilal. They are the club who made an enquiry into Richarlison’s availability in January and their interest has not subsided.

Tottenham are ‘expected to listen to offers’ and can expect to recoup all of what they paid if deciding to cash in.

The signing of Richarlison while aged 27 would be viewed as a serious coup for the SPL given he’s theoretically in the prime of his career.

If Richarlison does make way the funds from the sale will be funnelled towards new signings. According to reports from the Sun and Football Insider, two new forwards could arrive.

Son, Toney, Raphinha Ange’s new front three?

Firstly, the Sun state Tottenham have the greenlight to bring Barcelona winger Raphinha back to England.

The left-footed right winger shone during a dazzling two-year spell with Leeds United before earning a dream move to Barca in 2022.

However, fast forward two years and Raphinha has been made available for sale as Barcelona attempt to finance their own signing of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

What’s more, the sale of Raphinha wouldn’t affect Barcelona all that much anyway given the emergence of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona hope to generate £60m from the sale of Raphinha and if Spurs stump up the money, a deal is there to be had.

Elsewhere, Football Insider bring news of Spurs being the best-placed team to sign Brentford hitman, Ivan Toney.

What was once widespread interest in Toney has begun to shrink. Indeed, Arsenal have shifted their focus to other targets – such as Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee – while links to Chelsea have cooled as the summer window approaches.

West Ham remain in the mix for Toney, though FI state it’s Tottenham who front the queue and a bid of just £50m could be enough to seal a deal.

Brentford must sell this summer or run the risk of losing Toney for nothing in 2025. His current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The addition of Toney would result in captain Son Heung-min reverting to his favoured left wing role. Toney would spearhead the attack, with Raphinha slotting in on the right side.

With James Maddison scheming in behind, Tottenham would pose all manner of problems for opposition defences if they can get deals for Raphinha and Toney over the line.

