Tottenham gunning for No 1 Man Utd transfer target in January with triple swoop eyed

Tottenham want to make additions in three separate positions next month, though signing a centre-half will take priority and the No 1 Manchester United target for January is among their three-man shortlist, according to a report.

Spurs made it five matches in a row without tasting victory on Thursday night when falling on home soil to West Ham. Both goals conceded in the 2-1 defeat will leave a bitter taste in Ange Postecoglou’s mouth given their shambolic nature.

Tottenham have suffered on the back of losing a series of key performers to injury and suspension. Cristian Romero returned from a three-game ban and put Tottenham in front, though the absences of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison in particular were keenly felt.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham intend to make several moves in the upcoming winter window despite the fact they ‘do not have a huge transfer kitty at their disposal’.

Player sales could bolster their funds and one star understood to be on the chopping block is Eric Dier.

The veteran centre-back, 29, continues to be overlooked by Postecoglou despite Van de Ven’s absence. Dier is out of contract at season’s end and chairman Daniel Levy hopes to recoup a fee in January rather than lose a saleable asset for nothing six months later.

According to Sky, signing a new centre-back is Spurs’ priority next month. However, additions in central midfield and on the wings will also be explored.

Tottenham set sights on No 1 Man Utd target

Regarding the heart of defence, it’s claimed Spurs have cooled their interest in summer targets Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) and Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea). Concerns over their chequered injury records are cited as to why.

Instead, three players they’re weighing up a move for are named and two of them are also wanted over at Manchester United.

Sky state Tottenham are casting their eye over Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton).

Todibo is Man Utd’s primary target for the winter window, according to The Mirror. What’s more, the Sir Jim Ratcliffe connection – given he owns Nice through the INEOS group – has been tipped to swing a deal United’s way.

The Independent stated on Thursday that United are ‘open to offers’ for Raphael Varane along with two other high profile superstars in January.

With Varane set for an early Old Trafford exit, Todibo, 23, is the player Erik ten Hag wants to fill the void.

Everton’s Branthwaite is an alternative target United have considered and the towering 21-year-old has been scouted by United officials.

Nonetheless, he too has emerged on Tottenham’s radar and The Evening Standard claim Postecoglou’s preferred option will be a left-footer. Of Todibo, Guehi and Branthwaite, only the Everton man is left-footed.

Sky acknowledge signing any of the three on Tottenham’s hitlist won’t be easy, though Spurs are intent on making an attempt nonetheless.

Lloris, Hojberg could go to bolster transfer kitty

Elsewhere, Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus) and Jota (Al-Ittihad) are being eyed for the wide berths. Iling-Junior shares the same CAA Base agency that represents Postecoglou, Son Heung-min and Maddison.

A central midfielder is also wanted and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could reportedly be sacrificed to free up room and money.

Forgotten goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is another named by Sky as a player who could make way. While the 36-year-old might not generate a transfer fee, his exit would clear a sizeable chunk off the wage bill.

