Tottenham handed another huge injury headache as crucial man forced to withdraw from international duty

Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie has given Ange Postecoglou another potential selection headache after withdrawing from the Italy squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The defender suffered a muscle injury against Fulham last month and although he returned for the 4-1 home debacle against Chelsea, a game in which he saw red in the second half, Udogie is still struggling with the issue.

He missed Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Wolves through suspension, although it’s unlikely he would have played anyway with the groin issue.

Right-back Emerson Royal filled in on the left at Molineux but did not have a particularly good game, and Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to get Udogie back and at least have his two first-choice full-backs in place for the home clash with Aston Villa on November 26.

Cristian Romero will remain banned for that game, while centre-back partner Micky van de Ven will be out until mid-January with his hamstring problem.

Udogie has played a crucial role for Tottenham in their strong start to the season, up until the last two games anyway. But, with Italy coach Luciano Spalletti revealing that the groin problem is the reason for his absence from Italy duty, Spurs will be praying he recovers soon.

Udogie joins Van de Ven, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison on the sidelines for Tottenham, with a real danger that the Spurs’ stunning start to could very soon turn into a full-blown disaster.

Eric Dier and Ben Davies were the starting centre-backs against Wolves, which is a real drop off from Romero and Van de Ven. And, while the duo performed fairly well before the late collapse on Saturday, there is a real concern about them facing the pace of the attacks in their next two games against Villa and then Manchester City.

