Tottenham handed big incentive to strike £25m deal for absolutely lethal Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham have seemingly been given the nod to try and make a move for Gent striker Gift Orban after the Belgian club’s boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck refused to rule out the player’s exit.

Multiple reports over the last 24 hours are suggesting that Spurs are expected to make a concrete approach to sign the Nigerian after losing club talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Orban is just one named linked with a move to north London, with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku and Elye Wahi also believed to be on the club’s radar.

However, it appears that Gent star Orban is their number one target, with the Evening Standard reporting that an offer from Spurs is expected to arrive sooner rather than later.

They claim that Tottenham are wary of other clubs looking to strike a deal for a player who is currently valued at just £25million.

The 21-year-old has started the new campaign from where he left off last season, having found the back of the net five times in just four appearances so far.

Gent boss hints at Orban exit

And Vanhaezebrouck seemed to suggest Gent would need to sacrifice Orban if they are to strengthen their squad enough to remain competitive during the upcoming season.

The Belgian club’s boss told Het Laatste Nieuws (as relayed by Foot News): “Is it impossible to keep Orban? No, it’s not impossible. He doesn’t have to leave and maybe he will stay. But I can’t project myself into the future.

“To say that we will go far if we keep Gift on board is not realistic. Our next opponent, Westerlo, has already bought for 13.5 million euros this summer. Ghent for 5 million. Westerlo has sold for 0 million, we sold for 12 million. That says it all. The landscape of football is changing.”

While Vanhaezebrouck’s comments do not exactly suggest that a deal is forthcoming, it does appear they are looking to raise funds to bolster his squad – with Orban the prime candidate for a sale.

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether Spurs will have another striker on board before Saturday’s visit of Manchester United, with Richarlison likely to lead the line again.

