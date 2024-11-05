Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has provided an update on the injury Cristian Romero suffered againt Aston Villa on Sunday, while Tottenham have also received some positive news on Micky van de Ven.

Romero was forced off with a foot injury sustained when making a reckless tackle he was booked for in the weekend’s impressive 4-1 win over Unai Emery’s men.

And with Van de Ven already sidelined with another hamstring problem, there have been real concerns in north London that Ange Postecoglou could be missing his first-choice centre-back pairing for a number of weeks – as was the case at a similar stage last season.

However, it looks like Tottenham have received some positive news on both players ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League trip to Galatasaray.

Edul has taken to social media to reveal that the 26-year-old Romero has injured the ligaments in his right toe but that there is no fracture.

That prognosis is much better than had been feared and Romero is expected to be back in action in a week to 10 days. Indeed, he could even be included in Argentina’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

That does, however, mean he will miss the games against Galatasaray and Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday as Spurs look to build on that impressive result against top-four rivals Villa.

Van de Ven poised to return soon

Van de Ven, meanwhile, was left close to tears as he hobbled off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last week after suffering another hamstring blow.

The Netherlands international was sidelined for a significant spell with a similar injury last season but he has escaped any serious issues this time around.

Indeed, Postecoglou recently revealed that the former Wolfsburg man should be back after the upcoming international break.

He told reporters: “He has strained a hamstring. It is not too serious, but probably after the international break for him.”

That leaves Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies to fill in over the next two games, with Archie Gray another option after impressing in that position during pre-season.

