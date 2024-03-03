Tottenham handed definitive Romano update on Postecoglou swoop for Juventus midfielder Rabiot

A Tottenham move for Adrien Rabiot is looking unlikely

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent rumours involving Tottenham and potential interest in signing experienced Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot‘s future in Turin remains uncertain beyond the summer when his current contract runs out, leading to a number of top clubs to sit up and take notice.

The France international penned a one-year contract extension with the Serie A giants last summer but remains settled at Juve is not thought to be actively looking to leave.

And Romano has provided an update on Spurs’ reported interest in the 28-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, while speaking on his Daily Briefing column on CaughtOffside.

DON’T MISS: The tantalising XI Tottenham could pick in 2024/25 if Harry Kane returns and two Prem signings arrive

He states that Juve have the edge when it comes to Rabiot’s future and that the player will give his current club the priority in terms of a possible new deal.

Discussing the recent Rabiot and Tottenham links, Romano said: “People at Spurs are monitoring midfielders in general and Adrien Rabiot could be a big opportunity for many clubs.

“Still, I’m not aware of concrete contacts between Tottenham and Rabiot for now.”

“From what I heard, Rabiot will also give priority to talks with Juventus over a new deal before deciding his future.”

Rabiot would certainly provide Tottenham’s midfield with better game management if he did arrive, although his playing style is perhaps not quite suited to the high-energy, all-action approach Ange Postecoglou normally demands from his engine room.

The former PSG star has scored four goals and added three assists in 23 games in all competitions this season for a Juventus side who currently 12 points behind runaway leaders in the Serie A title race.

Postecoglou ready for mini midfield revamp

Tottenham are looking at bringing in at least one new midfielder this summer as they prepare to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while there are also suggestions that Oliver Skipp could also be his way.

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur started Saturday’s comeback win over Crystal Palace but the latter is not looking the same player who was so outstanding before his ACL injury last season.

Pape Sarr remains a big favourite of Postecoglou’s though, while continued rumours of Conor Gallagher swapping west London for north London refuse to go away.

Tottenham are back in action next Sunday when they head to top-four rivals Aston Villa in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Tottenham told £30m-plus contract offer will lure brilliant playmaker who embarrassed Guglielmo Vicario