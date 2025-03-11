Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to make a fresh attempt to sign one of European football’s top strikers in a deal that could amazingly cost just £25million in the summer transfer window.

Whether Ange Postecoglou is in charge or not beyond the end of the current campaign, Spurs are still expected to try and add another forward to their ranks after Dominic Solanke’s plethora of injuries in his debut season and doubts over Richarlison’s future.

Having barely missed a game during his time at Bournemouth, Solanke has had ankle and knee injuries that have forced him to miss time this term and has struggled with a consistent level of performance as a result.

The England frontman has, at least managed to find the net 11 times in 31 games, which is eight more than the three Richarlison has to his name in another hugely frustrating season for the Brazilian.

Indeed, it’s been reported that Tottenham are looking to offload the former Everton man this summer as clubs from the Saudi Pro League continue to hover for his signature.

To that end, Spurs are expected to sign stronger competition for Solanke, with it looking increasingly unlikely to be Mathys Tel as the Bayern Munich loanee continues to struggle to adapt to the English game.

Spurs do have an option to sign the young forward, who has scored just once in six appearances for the club so far, but the latest reports suggest they are ready to try and land long-term target Dusan Vlahovic instead.

A report from GiveMeSport suggests that Juventus are ready to put the Serbian hotshot on the market for just £25m when the summer window opens.

Contract impasse leads to surprise Juve move

GMS sources report that the Turin giants have decided that they will listen to offers at a reduced rate after being unable to convince him to sign a new contract.

The 25-year-old forward is on course to enter the final 12 months of his existing contract, which currently allows him to pocket in the region of £315,000-per-week, and Juve are concerned he will try and walk away for free – hence their desire to cash in.

The report adds that Tottenham have considered attempting to lure Vlahovic to north London, having seen him chalk up 16 goal contributions this season, even more at that price point.

Spurs were beaten to the Serbian’s signature when he joined Juventus from Fiorentina for £66.6million in January 2022, but he has remained on their radar ever since

However, Postecoglou’s men are far from being the only interested party, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton also having varying degrees of interest in the player.

For their part, Juve will be hoping that a bidding war ensues for Vlahovic, who they still hope to fetch more in the region of £35m for – despite the reports of that figure being £10m less.

