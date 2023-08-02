Tottenham handed monumental lift in Micky van de Ven chase following huge Fabrizio Romano update

Tottenham finally appear to be closing in on a top centre-back signing, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that personal terms have been agreed to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

Ange Postecoglou has been desperate to get at least one new central defender on board since he walked through the door in north London, having identified one of the main issues that caused Spurs to finish eighth in the Premier League and miss out of European football ahead of the new campaign.

The north London club conceded 63 league goals last season, with none of the club’s centre-backs covering themselves in glory – particularly after the break for the World Cup.

That led to immediate links to two young Bundesliga stars in Van de Ven and Bayer Levekusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, who are both renowned for their pace and positional sense having excelled in Germany last season.

Initial reports at the end of June claimed that a deal for Dutchman Van de Ven was done. However, there have been claims since that Wolfsburg have been looking to bump up the asking price.

The news has been particularly frustrating for Postecoglou, who watched his defence struggle again in their pre-season opener against West Ham and also concede against Singapore league side Lion City Sailors.

But now transfer insider Romano has now delivered some hugely encouraging news for Tottenham in their chase for the player.

He states that a deal between Spurs and Wolfsburg is advancing to its final stages.

Spurs finally close to Van de Ven deal

Romano also confirmed that personal terms have already been agreed, and that there are no issues on that front.

“Tottenham are close to reaching an agreement with Wolfsburg for Micky Van de Ven! Deal advancing to final stages now” Romano tweeted.

“There are still details to sort but talks underway — agreement could be done soon.

“Personal terms, 100% agreed.”

Despite all the concerns over Harry Kane’s future, Tottenham have actually had a decent transfer window so far.

James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon have all been added to the squad, while Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro turned their loan deals into permanent ones.

However, the missing addition has been that of a quality centre-back and it appears that Van de Ven will finally fill that void.

If he signs in time, the Dutchman could make his debut in Sunday’s home pre-season friendly with Shakhtar Donetsk. although Tuesday’s clash with Barcelona appears more likely.

