Tottenham have reportedly discussed the signing of Fikayo Tomori of late, and TEAMtalk can reveal there is a big reason for that potential signing.

Spurs’ defensive issues at present are apparent. They have been lining up with Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray at centre-back for the last few games, and are constantly conceding. They conceded six in the Premier League against Liverpool of late.

Gray is not a natural centre-back, and the favoured pair of players in the position – Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven – are both sidelined.

According to TBRFootball, Spurs have discussed signing AC Milan’s Tomori in recent weeks to stop the rot.

His name is said to have been circulated to clubs, with the defender unhappy about recent sparse playing time, and potentially looking for a move.

Along with Tottenham, it’s believed Newcastle have discussed the signing, and a number of other Premier League sides have considered it.

Tottenham offered Tomori

TEAMtalk is aware one of the reasons Tottenham are interested in Tomori is due to the fact he’s been offered to them.

It is seemingly very possible that he finds a route out of Milan.

Whether the north London outfit will take the opportunity to sign Tomori or not remains to be seen.

However, that they are considering moving for him will give the defender hope that he can find a way out, and get more football elsewhere.

Tottenham round-up: Ferguson transfer possible

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham moving for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson in January is possible, with the striker a potential target for the winter window.

It comes after we revealed the north Londoners want to improve four positions: goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker.

Jack Grealish could be the man to solve one of those positions, with the Manchester City man reportedly on Spurs’ radar.

Meanwhile, James Maddison has hit back at a fan who questioned him for going to the World Championship of Darts while Tottenham are in poor form, saying: ‘shut up you wally’.

Tottenham quiz: two clubs before