Major Tottenham transfer on as Fabrizio Romano delivers big news in chase for €30m Kane successor

Tottenham have seemingly been given a major lift in their chase for a new striker before the window shuts, with a prolific frontman pushing for a move to the Premier League.

All the focus since Harry Kane quit the club for Bayern Munich has been on the club’s search for a replacement, especially after Richarlison’s below-par performance in the 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend.

The £60million Brazilian scored just once in the league last season and there are major concerns that he will not even manage half the goals Kane scored last season in a hugely disappointing campaign for the club.

To that end, numerous names are being linked with a switch to north London, including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku. Evan Ferguson, Elye Wahi and Gift Orban.

However, it’s the latter who appears to be getting the majority of the headlines and that has only been ramped up following the latest comments by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider claims Spurs ‘appreciate’ the 21-year-old Gent forward, having been monitoring his progress for some time.

Indeed, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “So, Gift Orban is a player that they have on the list, for sure. They like and appreciate him, they have been scouting him for a long time so, for sure, he’s a player on the list. And the player is really keen on a Premier League move so that could be positive for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Orban talks progressing well for Spurs

Sport Witness also claims that Tottenham have ‘initiated contact’ with Gent and talks are said to be ‘progressing’ smoothly, although the Belgian club are refusing to let the Nigerian leave on the cheap.

Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Spurs have made a verbal offer worth €27m, although Orban‘s price tag has now risen to over €30m plus add-ons – a fee that could prove too rich for Daniel Levy.

Orban has started the new season in fine style by notching five goals in his first four games, having scored 20 times for Gent last term.

Romano also states that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the Gent frontman and is keen to get a deal over he line to bolster his attack.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they host Manchester United in the Premier League.

