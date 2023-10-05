Tottenham handed some rare good news on injury front as talented attacker set for bench role at Luton

Tottenham have received some good news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s trip to Luton Town, having got used to only bad in recent weeks.

The north London side were rocked after losing Ivan Perisic to an ACL injury in September, while summer deadline day signing Brennan Johnson is still out with the knock he picked up against Arsenal, along with Giovani Lo Celso.

James Maddison and skipper Son Heung-min have also been carrying knocks, while Ryan Sessegnon is still some way off a return and Rodrigo Bentancur should be back in November.

However, one player who looks set for a first taste of action in some time in exciting winger Bryan Gil.

The Spaniard was the ’21st man’ against Liverpool, meaning he was fit to be included in the squad for the game but did not ultimately make the bench.

But with Manor Solomon also ruled out for two months, Ange Postecoglou will have little option but to include Gil for the game against the Hatters.

That’s according to a report in The Athletic, who also state that youngsters Alejo Veliz and Jamie Donley are likely to feature at Kenilworth Road.

Key duo expected to be fit for Luton clash

Son and Maddison are both expected to be fit for the game, despite the former coping with a groin problem.

The main issue for Tottenham is that a number of the issues appear to be niggly ones and they won’t be helped by many of their top performers heading off on international duty after this game.

In terms of players who are also close to returning, Johnson is expected to be given the international break to make a full recovery. Lo Celso is also expected back ‘soon’, although he has not yet figured in first-team training since picking up an issue in the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham.

Victory for Spurs at Luton will put them top of the Premier League table in what has been a fine start under Ange Postecoglou.

