Tottenham have reportedly been given a major boost in their bid to sign an England midfielder who has been heavily linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United and West Ham.

Midfield is an area Spurs are looking to improve, especially given the continued inconsistent performances of Yves Bissouma in the heart of Ange Postecoglou’s engine room.

Bissouma is currently one of a number of Tottenham players on the sidelines through injury, with the club actively looking to bring in reinforcements before the February 3 cut-off point.

One player they continue to monitor is Lille midfield talent Angel Gomes and a fresh report from GIVEMESPORT suggests they are in pole position to strike a deal for the Englishman.

The report states that the 24-year-old is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in north London instead of making a return to Old Trafford or a switch to the London Stadium.

Indeed, there is growing confidence that Gomes wants to join Tottenham, despite United and the Hammers also being in the running for his signature.

The versatile midfielder has entered the final six months of a deal, which allows him to pocket in the region of £11,500-per-week at Lille. That has led to Gomes being at the centre of a tug-of-war, with Premier League sides able to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement ahead of completing the move when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

At this stage, the report does not state whether Tottenham are looking to sign Gomes for a bargain fee this month or wait until the summer, although GMS does add the north London club are putting together a proposal for the player.

The diminutive midfielder has already had a pre-contract offer pushed in his direction by the Hammers, with head coach Graham Potter determined to get his man – but Spurs and other suitors have been given hope of a late hijack as he has not agreed terms yet.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United, meanwhile, are also long-term admirers of the player – but it looks increasingly likely that he favours a move to Tottenham over the other options mooted.

Gomes was limited to just five Premier League appearances for Manchester United after coming through the ranks at Old Trafford but has taken his game to another level since then.

His ability to play in a defensive role or as a No.8 or No.10 would be hugely beneficial to a Tottenham side who often get over-run in the middle of the park due to Postecoglou’s open style of play.

Gomes capture could signal end for Bissouma

If Tottenham do manage to capture the England man, that could spell bad news for Bissouma in north London.

Apart from a spell at the start of last season, the Mali international has never been able to replicate the stunning form he produced while at Brighton.

Despite the fact that Gomes plays further forward in midfield, Archie Gray is being lined up for that defensive role in the long term – a position he excelled in while at Leeds United.

Gray’s central defensive performances this season should also stand him in good stead to play as that defensive pivot in front of the back four going forward.

Gomes would then compete for Rodrigo Bentancur in the No.8 position, with the Uruguay international yet to get back to the outstanding form he was showing prior to his ACL injury.

However, if Tottenham do have to wait until the summer to secure Gomes’ signature they will at least avoid having to pay a transfer fee – although the GMS report adds that the player will likely demand a major wage increase in the region of £150,000-per-week, given the significant interest in his services.

