Tottenham are pushing to bring Harry Kane back to the club

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for a blockbuster move to bring Harry Kane back to north London next summer, aiming to reunite with their former star striker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 32-year-old England captain, currently at Bayern Munich, is eager to return to the Premier League to chase Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record of 260 goals. Kane, with 213 Premier League goals, believes he can surpass the milestone with a few productive seasons at Tottenham.

Sources close to the club indicate that Tottenham’s owners, ENIC, are prepared to break the bank to secure Kane’s signature, covering his hefty release clause and matching his substantial wages.

The move is seen as a statement of intent from the Lewis family, who are keen to deliver a marquee signing to boost Spurs’ ambitions under Thomas Frank. The Danish manager has revitalised the squad, and Kane’s return could propel Tottenham into serious contention for silverware.

Manchester United are also in the race for Kane, viewing him as a key piece in their rebuilding project. However, their chances hinge on improving their current mid-table position in the Premier League.

Without a strong league standing, United may struggle to convince Kane, who prioritises regular silverware, European football and a platform to cement his legacy.

Bayern Munich, where Kane has thrived since his 2023 move, scoring prolifically in the Bundesliga, are desperate to keep their talisman.

The German giants acknowledge his ambition to return to England one day but hope to extend his stay with promises of more trophies. Kane’s emotional connection to Spurs, where he rose through the academy, could tip the scales in Tottenham’s favour.

As the 2026 transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Kane’s decision. A return to Spurs could see him etch his name in Premier League history, while reigniting the passion of the Tottenham faithful. Bayern hope he will stay but the goalscoring record is too tempting for him to turn down.

United are long-term admirers of Kane and tried to sign him in the summer of 2023, but pulled out of the race due to the huge costs involved.

Man Utd remain one of the biggest and most attractive clubs in the world, though Spurs are currently in pole position to land the goal machine.

Kane is concerned about United’s recent struggles and will also find it tough to reject an emotional return to Spurs, factors that give Frank’s side the edge.

DON’T MISS 💫 Tottenham burst into race for standout Belgium star as record-shattering Rangers sale tipped – sources

Tottenham in strong position to re-sign Harry Kane

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones revealed on September 23 that Kane is open to rejoining Spurs, though he wants them to be playing in the Champions League.

Kane has also been linked with Real Madrid, but TEAMtalk has explained why that move is extremely unlikely to happen.

Returning to United, it will be a major blow for them to lose out on Kane, however other strikers are on their radar.

A report has suggested Al-Qadsiah and Italy ace Mateo Retegui is on their shortlist. How much United could offer for Retegui has also been revealed.

Plus, Ruben Amorim’s side have reactivated their pursuit of a lethal Premier League frontman.

Such links put question marks over United’s summer deal to bring Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford. United spent £74m on Sesko but one pundit has already urged them to sign a more experienced No 9 to help him out.

Spurs in for Real Madrid star; latest on wantaway United player

Meanwhile, Spurs have reportedly doubled down on a jaw-dropping signing from Real Madrid.

If they miss out on Kane, then Spurs could enter talks for a top Serie A striker instead. Such a transfer would put Randal Kolo Muani’s future at the club in further doubt.

Elsewhere, United have reached a decision on whether to allow midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to leave in January after his failed summer exit.

QUIZ: Who joined Spurs first?