Tottenham hatch plan to thwart Real Madrid raid and increase chances of brutal Arsenal swoop instead

Tottenham plan to shift Real Madrid's focus to Arsenal by putting Cristian Romero out of reach

How and when Tottenham plan to thwart Real Madrid’s attempts to sign Cristian Romero has been revealed, and success for Spurs would enhance the chances of Arsenal losing William Saliba instead, according to reports.

Real Madrid sent super scout Juni Calafat to north London to observe the derby clash between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday. The two players who came under Calafat’s watchful eye are understood to be Cristian Romero and William Saliba.

The Independent recently confirmed both centre-backs are on Real Madrid’s radar for 2025, though the plan is to sign one and not both. Per the report, Saliba is Real Madrid’s favoured option.

According to online outlet Football Insider, Tottenham have hatched a plan to ensure Romero stays put.

If successful, Real Madrid’s back-up plan would be removed from the equation, thus enhancing the chances they spare no expense for No 1 target Saliba.

FI stated Spurs plan to sit down with Romero next summer and discuss a bumper new contract extension.

The Argentine’s deal doesn’t expire until 2027, though Tottenham will offer a new deal next summer in an effort to quash exit speculation once and for all.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Tottenham sales and how they fared after leaving: Kane, Bale, Berbatov…

Romero’s alleged stance on joining Real Madrid

A recent report claimed Romero would be ‘willing’ to join Real Madrid if they came calling. However, it’s important to note the reliability of the source of that claim is not particularly high.

Of course, a move for Romero would only come into focus if Real Madrid admit defeat on signing Saliba first.

Per the Independent, Real Madrid are aiming to revamp their backline next summer with moves for Trent Alexander-Arnold and either Saliba or Romero. Los Blancos also want Manchester City ace Rodri to anchor their midfield.

But per the report, Real Madrid actually believe prising Saliba out of Arsenal would be the most difficult deal of the three to pull off.

Explaining why, Arsenal’s re-emergence as a genuine footballing power was cited. The Gunners came close to winning the Premier League title in each of the last two seasons and the bulk of their best players are either in their primes now or are still to reach the peak of their powers.

Indeed, the average age of Arsenal’s starting elevens across the first four Premier League matches this season is just 26.25.

Losing Saliba at a time when Arsenal look ready to win major trophies would be the bitterest of pills to swallow for Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham eyeing Argentine / Postecoglou pressure building

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon.

The 23-year-old’s current deal with the Argentine giant contains a modest £13m release clause.

Elsewhere, former Spurs winger Erik Lamela has been surpassed in the salary stakes at AEK Athens.

Lamela became the Greek side’s highest paid player ever when joining over the summer. But following confirmation of Anthony Martial’s signing as a free agent, the former Man Utd striker has now taken top spot.

Closer to home, Ange Postecoglou has been told his position as Spurs manager could come under serious threat if he cannot solve the club’s defensive woes.

Romero next? Every player to play for Tottenham and Real Madrid

Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate made just 14 appearances in all competitions during an injury-plagued two-year spell at Real Madrid and was sold to Middlesbrough in 2007.

He joined Tottenham in January 2008 and made a brilliant start to his Spurs career, scoring and producing a Man of the Match performance in their 2008 League Cup final win over Chelsea.

But the centre-back spent a lot of time on the sidelines due to his recurring injury problems and was released in 2011.

Sergio Reguilon

A Madrid academy graduate, Reguilon made just 22 appearances for their first team before joining Tottenham in a £27.5million deal in 2020.

The left-back failed to cement a place in the starting line-up and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, playing for Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford.

Roberto Soldado

Soldado also came through the academy at Real Madrid, and he had successful spells at Getafe and Valencia before joining Tottenham in a £26million deal in 2013.

But the striker failed to live up to expectations during a two-year stint in north London, scoring just 16 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions.

Emmanuel Adebayor

After falling out of favour at Manchester City, Adebayor joined Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal in January 2011 and scored eight goals in 22 appearances.

He spent the following season on loan at Tottenham and his 18 goals earned him a permanent move to White Hart Lane.

The former Arsenal striker netted another 24 goals for the club before being released from his contract in September 2015.

Rafael van der Vaart

Van der Vaart was deemed surplus to requirements by Real Madrid following the arrival of Mesut Ozil in 2010, and he joined Tottenham on transfer deadline day.

The former Netherlands international became a fan favourite during his two years at White Hart Lane and registered 28 goals and 18 assists in 77 appearances in all competitions.

Luka Modric

One of two players that Madrid have bought from Tottenham, Modric completed a £30million move to the Spanish side in 2012 after a four-year stint in north London.

He has since made over 500 appearances for Madrid and has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Gareth Bale

After winning the Premier League Player of the Year award in 2012/13, Bale left Tottenham and joined Real Madrid for a then-world-record fee of £85.1million.

He registered 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances for Madrid, helping them win three La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, a Copa del Rey, two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA World Club Cups.

The former Wales international re-joined Spurs on a season-long loan deal in 2020 and scored 16 goals during his second spell in north London.

