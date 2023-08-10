Tottenham have ‘genuine interest’ in signing brilliant £50m attacking force to offset potential Kane loss

Reports on Thursday have emerged on Tottenham having ‘genuine interest’ in signing a young Premier League attacking talent who could end up going some way to offsetting the potential loss of Harry Kane.

Spurs continue to fend off German giants Bayern Munich’s chase for their all-time record goalscorer in what has become the transfer saga of the summer.

The England skipper, who can walk away from free next summer, is known to be keen on a switch to the Bundesliga and an opportunity to play in the Champions League again. However, Bayern have not yet reached Daniel Levy’s asking price for the 30-year-old and if that remains the case then he will not be sold.

But, on the off-chance that the Bavarian side do actually front up with the right offer, Tottenham are known to be looking at swift alternatives to their talisman.

One such player, although in no way a direct replacement for Kane, is Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

The Daily Mail reported in July that Spurs want the Wales international as Kane’s replacement, although he is likely to cost around £50million.

And now journalist Mike McGrath has confirmed that there is ‘genuine interest’ in the hugely talented 22-year-old.

McGrath was asked on the Last Word On Spurs podcast about the links with Johnson and suggested that the north London club definitely do want to sign Johnson in this window.

He said: “Brennan Johnson certainly, from my information, there is genuine interest there. That is somebody that Spurs are looking at.

“A very exciting talent that Forest would possibly be up for selling at the right price. So it would be an expensive one. But certainly, that is one that I’ve heard that they’ve been looking at.”

Forest man a versatile attacking option for Spurs

Johnson scored eight goals on Forest’s return to the Premier League last season as Steve Cooper’s men managed to stay up.

His ability to play out wide or as a No.10 is also attractive. Add in the fact that Spurs already have a ready-made central replacement for Kane, in the shape of Richarlison, means adding another attacking talent like Johnson would give Ange Postecoglou another option in his forward line.

Replacing a player of Kane’s outstanding quality is virtually impossible, given his goals and assists output. However, spreading those goal involvements across the whole front line is at least a realistic option.

It would need Son Heung-min to rediscover his best form after a disappointing campaign last time around, while Richarlison would surely benefit from a regular run in the side.

Dejan Kulusevski is also a goal threat, as is summer signing James Maddison – so adding Johnson to that mix could go some way to alleviating any Kane loss.

Spurs open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Sunday, by which time it should be very clear what the future holds for Kane.

