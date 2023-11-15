Tottenham have ‘no problem’ paying full price as signing of ex-Chelsea star takes shape

Tottenham are ‘first and foremost’ in the queue to sign a former Chelsea winger in January, with a report claiming Spurs are also prepared to pay full price.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have stumbled heading into the international break, though hopes remain high of qualifying for next season’s Champions League at the very least.

Per The Independent, Tottenham are aware of the need to strengthen their depleted squad in January. Failure to do so could see an opportunity to break back into the top four slip through their fingers.

Injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have exposed how lacking in reliable depth Tottenham’s squad is. Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie have exacerbated the issue through their suspensions.

What’s more, further absences are expected at the beginning of 2024 through international commitments.

Son Heung-min will go for glory with South Korea at the Asian Cup. Yves Bissouma (Mali) and Pape Sarr (Senegal) will both have starring roles to play at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Asian Cup gets underway on January 12, while AFCON kicks off on January 13. Both tournaments last for roughly a month and the length of Spurs’ absences will depend on how deep into the tournament the relevant countries go.

To prevent their season from tailing away, Tottenham are understood to be targeting reinforcements in the winter window.

A new centre-half is wanted, while The Independent claimed a move for ex-Chelsea and Juventus winger, Samuel Iling-Junior, was being explored.

The 20-year-old left-footer can operate on either wing as well as in midfield. It’s that versatility which reportedly appeals to Postecoglou the most.

Now, a fresh update from Italian outlet Il Bianconero has shed new light on the potential transfer.

Juventus price tag won’t dissuade Tottenham; Iling-Junior open to moving

They state Tottenham are ‘first and foremost’ when it comes to who Iling-Junior’s likely next club will be. What’s more, Spurs ‘wouldn’t have any problems’ paying Juventus’ modest €15m (approx. £13m) price tag in full.

Juventus rejected a loan approach for Iling-Junior from Bologna over the summer. But despite being highly regarded in Turin, the winger has struggled to break into the first team this season.

Indeed, Iling-Junior’s four appearances this year have totalled just 113 minutes of action.

The report claims Iling-Junior is not content to be a bit-part player and as such, would consider leaving Juventus.

Aiding Tottenham’s cause if they act on their interest is their healthy relationship with Juventus. The Independent cited that as a factor that could help swing a deal Spurs’ way.

Spurs and Juve have presided over several deals in recent years. Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski both joined Tottenham from Juventus, while former sporting director, Fabio Paratici, served at both clubs.

Iling-Junior was on Chelsea’s books as a youngster between 2011-20. He’s made two appearances for England’s Under-21s since making his debut at that level in September.

