Tottenham ‘have spoken’ with classy attacking talent over January loan move with option to buy

Ange Postecoglou is on the hunt for January signings

Tottenham have reportedly spoken to Al Ittihad winger Jota amid claims that they are now confident of securing a January transfer window deal.

The north London club are expected to have a busy January as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster a squad that has been depleted for much of the first half of the season due to injuries and suspensions.

The centre-back position has been hit the hardest, with first-choice duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero already missing countless games this term.

That could soon be rectified though, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a £26million deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin is close to being agreed.

Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo also remains a top target, although that deal is expected to be much harder to pull off midway through the season.

However, it’s up front that is the main focus of this report and Postecoglou’s hopes of linking up with Jota again.

The 24-year-old played under Postecoglou at Celtic and smashed 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Al Ittihad snapped up the Portugal international with a £25million deal in the summer. However, Jota hasn’t settled well in the Middle East and could leave on loan.

Jota already in Tottenham talks

To that end, the Daily Mail claims that Tottenham have spoken to Jota to discuss a January switch to north London.

90min also reports that Spurs are now ‘confident’ of signing Jota on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

A loan deal certainly makes sense, considering that funds are needed to bolster other areas of the team – particularly defence.

Jota also knows Postecoglou’s attacking patterns really well and is thought to be keen on a link-up with his former boss again.

Previously hailed as a ‘genius’ by legendary Scotland striker Ally McCoist, it now looks like the finer details on any deal need to be agreed as the window prepares to open.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Juventus join Arsenal in chase to sign tremendous Valencia breakthrough star