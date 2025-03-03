Tottenham heading for potential collision course over surprise Romero return twist

Tottenham could end up on a potential collision course with the Argentina national team after Cristian Romero was called up to their preliminary squad for their World Cup qualifying matches later in March, despite not playing competitively this year.

Romero has been sidelined with a Grade 3 muscular injury since he limped off during Spurs’ 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea back in early December, a match in which centre-back partner Micky van de Ven also suffered hamstring issues again.

Despite a 45-minute appearance in the Europa League from the Dutchman, both players have been missing from Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI for almost three months.

That has left the Australian having to rely on the likes of Radu Dragusin, who has since suffered a serious knee injury, alongside the likes of Archie Gray, Ben Davies and January signing Kevin Danso – in terms of covering for the first-choice pairing.

Indeed, Tottenham have been incredibly cautious in rushing Romero and Van de Ven back too early, hence the continued delay that has left Spurs fans frustrated in what’s been a tough season domestically in N17.

And the latest news regarding Romero is unlikely to go down well, given the feeling among many Tottenham fans that the 26-year-old has a major preference over playing for his country anyway – where his form has been considerably better than it has been at club level.

Argentina are clearly hopeful that Romero will be fit to play a part in big World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 26), although Tottenham will surely be keeping a very close eye on the situation.

Postecoglou continues to preach caution over Romero, Van de Ven

Speaking last Tuesday, Postecoglou explained how Romero was likely to be available for Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth or the second leg of the Europa League last-16 second leg with AZ Alkmaar.

Both players are expected to be absent in the Netherlands this Thursday, along with Dominic Solanke, with Postecoglou admitting: “The first European game I’d say outside chance for any three of them.

“Certainly they’ll be back training fully by then and then we’ve got Bournemouth on the weekend and I reckon much better odds for that.

“And definitely, by the second European game they should all be available to play.’

Postecoglou later added: “We’ve a little window where hopefully we can get something into them and still got two European games and three league games between now and the international break, so I really want them up and running by then.”

The return of all three could have a huge bearing on how Tottenham end what’s been a hugely disappointing season, bar their success in Europe so far.

While Romero and Van de Ven, when fully fit, have proven to be one of the better defensive partnerships in the Premier League, Solanke’s absence has also been felt.

The former Bournemouth man has been sorely missed at the point of attack, with January loan signing Mathys Tel struggling to make his mark in that role after Brazilian Richarlison also went down.

Solanke has only scored 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season, but his aggressive pressing from the front and all-round link-up play have also been badly missed.

