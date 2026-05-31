Tottenham could have their hopes of retaining the saviour of their season dashed as the star has reportedly agreed to return to a former club of his.

Spurs narrowly escaped the prospect of relegation to the Championship this season. They finished the campaign just two points above the drop zone, winning against Everton on the final day to secure their place in the Premier League.

That win was iced by Joao Palhinha, who scored the only goal after previously cropping up with some important moments this season, including the winner in the 1-0 victory over Wolves in the 34th game of the season.

While he was only on loan from Bayern Munich this season, there was a £26million option to buy, which TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham want to trigger.

However, Palhinha wouldn’t have to agree to the move, and Portuguese outlet A Bola reports he wants to return to former club Sporting CP, and is even willing to considerably lower his salary to make that move happen.

The Portuguese club are said to be looking for a financial solution to ensure Bayern sell to them.

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Tottenham think Palhinha will stay

TEAMtalk is aware that Palhinha has multiple suitors in his native Portugal, with Porto and Benfica joining Sporting in pursuit.

However, there is a belief that he will opt to remain in north London for next season.

Tottenham feel Palhinha will be crucial to Roberto De Zerbi’s side going forwards and are hoping for a much more stable campaign, with him remaining in the middle of the park.

TEAMtalk is not aware that the Portuguese would want to head back home, and have made their own move for him one of their main priorities.