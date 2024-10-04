Tottenham hopes of Prem playmaker transfer rising, with £68m barrier likely to be hurdled

Tottenham retain their interest in Eberechi Eze, and while reports state a January transfer is unlikely, they are among the sides that feel they can get him for lower than the £68million release clause which will soon return.

Eze was believed to have a release clause of an initial £60million in the summer, with add-ons taking it to £68million. Tottenham were said to be willing to match that, but nothing came to fruition.

They have since returned with interest, as per Football Insider.

The report states that a January move is unlikely, but their interest in the attacking-midfielder remains. That they may not be able to get him in the winter seems largely due to the fact that Crystal Palace could demand anything, before Eze’s clause of £68million returns in the summer.

But Tottenham are among the sides who feel that they can get him for less than that.

Indeed, Eze will have two years left on his deal by the summer, and some clubs – Tottenham included – are said to be ready to explore a cut-priced deal, with offers from £50-60million in that window.

Tottenham have big-club competition

While the report does not name any of the other interested sides, they do suggest there are ‘top clubs’ in the mix.

TEAMtalk revealed interest from Manchester City in the summer, and that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Eze suggests that might well remain.

The Citizens would surely be able to afford the £68million release clause – which TEAMtalk can confirm – but they, along with other sides, may be more likely to look for the cheaper option.

Liverpool have also been linked with the snare of the Palace man of late.

Tottenham round-up: Postecoglou looking all over

Ange Postecoglou is seemingly keen to recruit both from within the Premier League and outside of it.

From within England, Tottenham are said to be willing to pay £33million for the services of Antoine Semenyo.

Elsewhere, both they and Arsenal are going after Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo.

Both those sides are also going after monstrous Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has already reached 11 goals for the season.

Eze’s Premier League stats

Eze’s stats for Crystal Palace in all competitions last season Eze’s stats for Crystal Palace in all competitions last season

Eze was directly involved in two more goals than James Maddison last season in the Premier League, and he’d likely be competing with him for a place in the Tottenham side.

This term, both men have a single goal to their name in the league, but Maddison has two more assists, so he’ll feel his chances of staying in the side are good if he can keep up form.