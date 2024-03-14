Tottenham hot on table-topping duo with efforts stepped up to raid club for striker, centre-back stars

Mohamed Amoura and Koki Machida have been watched by Tottenham as they aim to deprive Union Saint-Gilloise of their talent

Tottenham have reportedly sent scouts to watch Union Saint-Gilloise pair Mohamed Amoura and Koki Machida and will ‘closely’ follow their performances in the coming months.

Spurs’ fortunes have turned around since Ange Postecoglou walked through the door. Before his tenure started, the north London outfit had just finished eighth in the Premier League in a woeful season.

They shipped 63 goals in the league, and change was absolutely required.

As such, when he got to the helm, he made an immediate change to the defence, adding Micky van de Ven to the central defenders at his disposal and handing the left-back position to Destiny Udogie.

While the defence has not been perfect this season – injuries have not helped matters – it’s in much better shape than it was before the Australian coach got to the club.

But with the backline improving, the front line was gutted of elite striker Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich.

Spurs did not recruit a new striker, and while they’ve not struggled for goals, it seems they’d be in better shape if they were to add a new striker – they’re fifth in the league, but a top forward could be the catalyst to push further on.

A number of useful assets have been linked with the club, and the latest is USG striker Amoura.

Tottenham plotting USG double raid

Indeed, it was recently reported that Tottenham have ‘seriously started’ to consider a move for the striker.

He’s scored 17 goals in 23 games for the table-topping Belgian outfit.

Tottenham are seemingly keen to ensure Amoura is the right man for them, as they reportedly sent a scout to watch him in a Europa Conference League game against Fenerbahce.

The report states that they will ‘follow his performance closely’ in the coming months as they push to potentially deprive USG of the star.

Alongside the striker, it seems they were also watching out for his teammate, Machida, in the European game.

Indeed, the report suggests Spurs are ‘considering the arrival’ of both players, so the scouting trip would have been useful to watch both in action.

Spurs could be impressed by pair

That USG lost 3-0 means neither of the Tottenham targets particularly covered themselves in glory.

However, alongside Amoura’s phenomenal goals tally, which sees him second in the league’s rankings, Machida has helped his side to keep nine clean sheets this season.

As such, if Tottenham are in attendance more often throughout the season, there’s much more chance of them seeing some impressive performances that could make up their minds on the duo.

