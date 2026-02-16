Lloyd Kelly is on the radar of Tottenham

Tottenham are among the clubs on the hunt for a new defender, and a former Newcastle man is in sight, after his value has ‘more than doubled’ in the last year.

Spurs are in trouble in potentially multiple ways. That they are 16th in the Premier League – following a 17th-placed finish last season – suggests they could genuinely be relegated.

That would surely see some of their best players leave, and that could happen if they don’t secure European football – which looks a very unlikely task given they’d essentially have to win the Champions League for that.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero will be two of the first out the door, with huge clubs tracking them and reports suggesting their eyes are wandering.

As a result, Tottenham are going to have to reinforce their defence, and journalist Mirko Di Natale reports they are one of the Premier League ‘big guns’ who will be looking for a new defender: Lloyd Kelly is in sight.

He states the spotlight could turn on the Juventus defender, previously of Newcastle, with Liverpool and Chelsea also on the hunt for a new centre-back.

Di Natale states Kelly’s valuation tops out at €50million (£43.5m), ‘more than double what it was a year ago.’

Tottenham WILL lose a centre-back

It looks almost certain that Romero will be on his way out the door at Tottenham in the summer.

TEAMtalk has learned that he wants to make a move, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the mix for him.

But Spurs will be asking for £70-80million if they are to lose the Argentine during the summer.

Whether any of the interested sides will be willing to pay that remains to be seen, but Romero’s view is that a move away from Tottenham is best.

Tottenham round-up: Exodus expected

Former Spurs scout Bryan King feels there’ll be far more stars than just Romero looking to leave if there’s no European football on offer next season.

He said: “I can see [Cristian] Romero, [Micky] van de Ven, [Guglielmo] Vicario then one of Dominic Solanke or Richarlison wanting to leave.”

A defender could be inbound, as a return to England for Antonio Rudiger is reportedly ‘gaining momentum,’ and Tottenham are one of the sides who have begun talks for him.

And, Tottenham are facing competition from both Manchester United and Leeds for Championship midfield target Hayden Hackney.

