Tottenham are reportedly one of the Premier League clubs in the hunt for a Brentford star who Thomas Frank never got to see the full impact of up close.

Spurs have made a great start to the season. They find themselves third in the Premier League after nine games, and no side has scored more than their 17 goals – level with Manchester City and Chelsea.

For Tottenham, the goals have been spread around, with Micky van de Ven – a centre-back – and Richarlison the top scorers, scoring just three each.

Thomas Frank therefore knows there is ground to be made if a top striker joins the side.

According to Caught Offside, Spurs are closely monitoring the situation of Brentford forward Igor Thiago, whose six goals this season make him the second-highest scorer in the league this season, behind only Erling Haaland.

They are not alone in their admiration, with Newcastle and Aston Villa both in the mix – the Magpies are believed to be ‘leading the chase.’

Tottenham have an offer in mind, though – a loan with an option to buy for €35million (£30.8m), which is essentially what Brentford paid for him in 2024.

DON’T MISS: Ranking FIVE dazzling Tottenham left wing January targets: Dream signing to Brazilian sensation

Frank could finally see Thiago shine

Tottenham have an ace up their sleeve in that Frank was the man who signed Thiago for Brentford.

The Brazilian was brought in in July 2024, but was immediately injured and only ended up playing 169 minutes for Frank.

The boss clearly saw something in him to sign him for what was then Brentford’s record fee, and the Bees have reaped the rewards of that, with Thiago on six goals in nine league games this term.

Frank will be eager to get Thiago to his new club in order to see him continue to impress.

Indeed, the boss is not said to fancy current Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke, so the Brazilian could be a perfect replacement.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs want West Ham icon

A report has suggested Spurs are offering £53million in order to sign West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen.

They were told previously they’d have to pay around three times that to prise the icon away.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are continuing to pursue Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, but are not yet committing to an active pursuit.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that the north London club are targeting Scott McTominay, but there’s a plan at Napoli to give him a new contract after his starring role in their title win last season.

Which new Tottenham signing will have most impact this season?