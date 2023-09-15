Tottenham identify perfect chance to complete Chelsea transfer they missed out on in summer

Tottenham are reportedly already looking ahead to January and the chance to complete the signing of Conor Gallagher, who they missed out on in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou has made some fantastic additions to his Spurs side since taking charge. James Maddison is the best of them, having won Premier League player of the month in his first month as a Tottenham man.

Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have also been top assets.

While the new boss managed to get some great players in, a move for one man he was looking at throughout the window, Gallagher, never materialised.

He looked to be Postecoglou’s ideal replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who seemed likely to head out the door to Atletico Madrid.

However, he never moved, and as such, Gallagher never joined, despite reportedly being the subject of a verbal £40million bid.

Fabrizio Romano has since reported there was no formal bid sent.

He also stated that talks were never really advanced for Gallagher as Hojbjerg wasn’t close enough to the exit door at any stage for Tottenham to need to replace him.

Postecoglou remains keen on Gallagher

While nothing happened with the move in the summer, that doesn’t mean it won’t in January. Indeed, Football Insider reports Spurs are ‘considering a return’ for Gallagher then.

The report also mentions summer interest being blocked, which isn’t strictly true as per other reports, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t very keen on the midfielder.

That they’re plotting a January move so early shows that they were and still are very keen. If Gallagher was to join in the winter, he could potentially be joining a high-flying side, with Spurs currently second in the league.

With that being said, there’s also time for them to decide they don’t need Gallagher. They’re doing very well already, and have hardly played Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, who both looked like leaving but didn’t.

As such, if that pair perform well as deputies for the starters, there might be no need to sign the Blues man.

Gallagher exit could help Blues

In any case, for Chelsea, Gallagher’s exit could help them out. They received pure profit from three academy players this summer, with helped keep them in line with Financial FairPlay regulations.

The report states the Englishman’s departure ‘could be dictated by the financial situation’ at the club.

However, the Blues ‘would consider’ seeing the back of Gallagher if the right offer arrives, and that will surely be all the more true if they do need to sell.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but the midfielder likely won’t be in a bad position either way.

