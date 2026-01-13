Thomas Frank’s position at Tottenham is increasingly precarious, with his job security hanging in the balance ahead of a crucial fixture against West Ham this weekend, and the club have three potential replacements in mind.

The Danish coach is under intense scrutiny as Spurs navigate an extremely difficult period. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa on Saturday, and have dropped to 14th in the Premier League table.

Frank, who had been a cornerstone of Brentford’s rise from the Championship to an established top-flight presence after taking charge in 2018, had guided the Bees through promotion and several seasons of mid-table stability.

However, his tenure at Tottenham has raised concerns among supporters and within the club hierarchy. A defeat in their upcoming match against West Ham United could significantly escalate the situation, potentially placing Frank at serious risk of dismissal.

According to well-placed sources, a loss to the Hammers would mark a tipping point. Spurs’ form has been inconsistent, and the pressure is building as the team looks to avoid slipping further down the table.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed on January 11 that Spurs’ CEO Vinai Venkatesham was warned that Frank would be a risky addition by some members of the Tottenham hierarchy.

The board are now split on whether to sack Frank, with crucial days ahead for his future. A loss to a struggling West Ham side could prove to be the final nail in the coffin.

Tottenham identify THREE potential Frank replacements

In the event of a change, several names have been listed by Spurs as potential successors. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is understood to be highly regarded and features among the top candidates.

The Spanish coach has impressed since arriving in the Premier League, instilling an attacking philosophy that has elevated the Cherries’ standing.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is also listed by sources, with the Austrian’s experience in high-stakes environments – including leading Palace to FA Cup glory and a Europa League triumph with Eintracht Frankfurt – making him an attractive option for a club seeking stability and progression.

Should the board opt for a short-term solution rather than a permanent appointment mid-season, an interim manager could be installed until the summer.

Among the names circulating in some discussions is Ryan Mason, the former Tottenham Hotspur interim who has experience in English football circles, though his recent managerial stint at West Brom ended prematurely.

Looking further ahead, Mauricio Pochettino has been mentioned as a figure who would be receptive to a return. The Argentine, previously linked with the club in earlier contexts, remains a high-profile name with deep Premier League roots from his time at Tottenham and Chelsea. While his current commitments with the United States may influence timing, sources suggest openness to taking the role post the World Cup.

Despite links in the Spanish press, NO approach has been made for Xabi Alonso since his Real Madrid departure, although Spurs admire all he has achieved in the game.

Spurs’ hierarchy, led by the Lewis family, are ready to make significant changes should they feel their season is at a loss and Frank cannot turn it around.

Fabio Paratici has left his role as sporting director, and sources have confirmed he did not believe Frank was the correct man to take the job from Ange Postecoglou.

