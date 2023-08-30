Tottenham identify unexpected Dier replacement as Postecoglou plots third piece of business with Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur are considering their options to replace Eric Dier and have identified Wout Faes from Leicester City as a target, per a reporter.

Dier is currently being linked with Bayern Munich after entering the final year of his contract with Tottenham. The German champions already signed Harry Kane from Spurs earlier this summer and are now in the market for a replacement for the Inter-bound defender, Benjamin Pavard.

If Dier does leave Tottenham for Bayern, then Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to replenish their own options in defence. According to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, one target they could turn to is Faes.

The 25-year-old was part of the Leicester squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League last season. It was a disappointing debut year in English football for the former Reims stopper.

Nevertheless, senior figures at Tottenham have noticed his potential, which could prompt them to resume their contact with Leicester in the last couple of days of the transfer window.

READ MORE: Tottenham still in the race to sign Barcelona star as Romano drops interesting hint

Earlier this summer, they signed James Maddison from the Foxes and sold Harry Winks to them. Therefore, Faes would be the third player to move between the two clubs this summer if he was to earn a move to north London.

He would also become the second reinforcement for the Tottenham defence this summer after the arrival of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

Tottenham defence continues to evolve

Tottenham may also offload Davinson Sanchez before the end of the transfer window, which would heighten their need for further cover at the back.

Whether they look to add anything extra in midfield, given that Dier can play there too and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being linked with Manchester United, is something they will have to consider.

But for the meantime, their primary focus on adding to their defence could lead them to Faes.

Leicester have the Belgium international under contract until 2027 and Enzo Maresca has handed him starts in all six of their matches so far this season.

Before that, Faes earned 31 Premier League appearances for Leicester and five other outings for them in cups last season. Earlier in his career, after coming through the ranks at Anderlecht, he played for clubs like Heerenveen, Excelsior, Oostende and Reims.