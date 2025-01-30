Two separate sources have stated Tottenham have reached an agreement worth €60m/£50m to sign the most coveted striker on the market right now.

Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou are desperate for outfield reinforcements before the February 3 deadline. Spurs are putting the pieces in place to sign both Angel Gomes (Lille) and Tyler Dibling (Southampton), though both deals are expected to be delayed until the summer.

However, the report from The Telegraph that detailed that news also confirmed Tottenham do plan to sign an attacking player in the coming days.

A striker or winger is wanted amid injuries to the likes of Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke.

One player who can play both positions to a high level is Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel who over the last 36 hours, has become the most in-demand player on the market.

Tel has informed Bayern he wishes to leave amid a lack of playing time. His lack of opportunities are simply down to the presence of Harry Kane who is unmoveable at the tip of Bayern’s attack and not a lack of ability.

Bayern have opened the door for Tel to leave, either on loan or in a permanent transfer. If Tel does depart in an outright sale, Bayern’s valuation of the 19-year-old is €60m/£50m.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa are all exploring a move for Tel, while interest from mainland Europe is also rampant. A report earlier on Thursday claimed Tel actually favours a move to Man Utd.

However, Man Utd are as yet only willing to stretch as far as a loan deal. TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told Bayern’s preference is a deal with a permanent solution attached, be that a sale or a loan that contains an option/obligation to buy.

And according to two separate updates from French outlets Le Parisien and L’Equipe, Frenchman Tel is the subject of an agreement between Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Le Parisien stated Spurs have ‘reached an agreement in principle with Bayern for 60 million euros.’

L’Equipe quickly provided an update of their own, declaring: ‘Bayern Munich and Tottenham have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Mathys Tel for around €60 million.’

With a club-to-club agreement struck, all eyes are now on whether Tottenham can convince Tel to agree personal terms.

Positive sign for Mathys Tel to Tottenham

As mentioned, a key factor in Tel wanting out of Bayern is his craving for more regular minutes.

Tel was restricted to just 1,406 minutes of action across all competitions last season. But showcasing his quality and potency despite still being a teenager, Tel racked up 16 goal contributions at a ratio of a goal or assist once every 88 minutes.

We’ve been informed Tel will demand assurances over playing time before signing on the dotted line with his next club.

Given Tottenham’s struggles with injury this term – and the sub-par displays from the likes of Werner and Richarlison when fit – Spurs are willing to guarantee Tel regular starts.

The signs look positive for Spurs at present, though given the level of competition and the fact an agreement on personal terms isn’t yet in place, Postecoglou and co cannot celebrate just yet.

The onus is now on Spurs to wrap up a deal with all haste, with both Le Parisien and L’Equipe firing a word of warning when insisting Tel has not made a decision on who to join.

And with Tottenham making a breakthrough on the Bayern end, the expectation is rival suitors – of which there are many – will attempt to hijack the deal.

