Richarlison has agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor who’ve put monstrous sums on the table, and an improved third bid will soon make its way to Tottenham.

Tottenham are more than willing to offload Richarlison in the coming hours and days to a league where the transfer window remains open.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi publicly claimed the Brazilian had asked to leave Spurs on multiple occasions over the summer.

De Zerbi stated: “Richarlison, he’s said too many times he wants to leave.”

Tottenham, having signed Omar Marmoush and boasting Dominic Solanke too, are perfectly happy to wave goodbye to the underperforming 29-year-old.

A move to Everton fell through, along with the connected signing of Iliman Ndiaye, which was ultimately hijacked by Manchester City.

However, reliable Turkish reporter, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, revealed on Wednesday that Richarlison had verbally agreed to join Trabzonspor.

He explained on X: ‘Richarlison has verbally agreed with Trabzonspor!

‘The Brazilian player wants to join Trabzonspor and is pressuring his club to accept the offer! Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham.’

Trabzonspor is the club where Mo Salah now plays, and a subsequent update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has verified a massively lucrative agreement on personal terms is now in place.

Richarlison agrees mega-money Trabzonspor move

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘BREAKING: Richarlison has agreed to join Trabzonspor with salary agreed, x3 more than what he currently earns at Tottenham.

‘Spurs rejected two bids worth £15m and £20m; new proposal anticipated soon. Trabzonspor want Richy as priority.’

As mentioned, Trabzonspor are now expected to return with an improved third bid.

And with personal terms now sealed, Spurs are on course to offload a player they no longer require for a reasonable fee despite the transfer windows in most countries already closing.

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