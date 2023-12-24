Tottenham in talks to terminate disastrous loan agreement, as manager states two reasons why deal will end

Tottenham are “very likely” to terminate a loan agreement that’s not panned out how anyone would’ve hoped, and multiple reasons why pulling the plug makes sense have been verbalised.

The feelgood factor is back at Spurs and it’s thanks in large part to Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and retain genuine hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The north London club may even hold higher ambitions than that given they’re only four points off top spot.

Postecoglou has steered his side out of a mini slump that saw Spurs go win-less in five matches. Since their final defeat to West Ham on December 7, Tottenham have won three on the spin.

Making the Australian’s achievements all the more impressive is the fact he’s been without many of his best players of late.

Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have both been sidelined through injury. Cristian Romero also missed three games through suspension.

Delving deeper into Spurs’ squad, attacking options Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are both long-term absentees.

However, with the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup on the horizon, Postecoglou is facing up to losing three more regular starters.

Yves Bissouma (Mali) and Pape Sarr (Senegal) will both miss time at AFCON, as will Son Heung-min who’ll go for glory with South Korea in the Asian Cup.

Spurs are understood to be on the hunt for an attacking option in the January transfer window. Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus) and Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) are on the club’s radar.

But according to Ipswich Town boss, Kieran McKenna, Tottenham also plan to bolster their depth by recalling striker Dane Scarlett.

Tottenham to pull plug on faltering loan deal

The 19-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to Portman Road last summer. However, Scarlett has barely got a look-in at the Championship high flyers, with his 12 league appearances totalling a paltry 147 minutes.

When asked why Scarlett didn’t even make the bench after Ipswich’s punishing 4-0 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, manager McKenna pointed to north London.

“There’s conversations with Tottenham at the moment,” clarified McKenna. “It looks very likely that he’ll be recalled at the start of January.”

Explaining Spurs’ thinking, McKenna revealed Tottenham’s injury woes as well as Son’s looming absence are front and centre in the club’s mind.

“Tottenham have injury issues at the moment and they have their main forward going to the Asian Cup,” added McKenna.

Given Scarlett has been chronically underused at Ipswich, the early recall makes sense on all levels anyway.

