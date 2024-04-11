Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will brutally show the door to Bryan Gil this summer for a massively-reduced asking price and amid claims a surprise move to the Netherlands is on the cards.

The 23-year-old attacker moved to north London in summer 2021, with Tottenham paying Sevilla a €25m (£21.6m) fee for the player and with Erik Lamela allowed to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Given Gil‘s reputation at the time as being one of Spanish football’s brightest prospects, it looked like a shrewd move at the time by Levy and Co.

However, the four-times capped Spain international has struggled to make his impact felt for Tottenham, appearing in just 42 appearances for the club across all competitions.

And having been loaned out on two occasions – first to Valencia and then to former club Sevilla – Gil was given the chance to finally nail down a regular place under Ange Postecoglou this season.

The player, though, has struggled to nail down a regular place and with the likes of Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski all ahead of him in the pecking order. And having only made a total of 11 appearances – just two of which were starts – across the season, he has been further nudged down the pecking order after the January arrival of Timo Werner from Tottenham.

With the deal to make Werner’s loan at Spurs likely to become a permanent €20m move this summer, a report earlier this week revealed Levy had made it clear to Gil that he was free to leave the club on a permanent basis – and with the club prepared to incur an eye-watering loss.

Tottenham transfers: Gil to make surprise move to the Netherlands

That report claimed that Gil had set his sights on a return to Andalusia with Sevilla, the club where he made his name and graduated through their academy.

However, fresh reports in the Netherlands actually claim surprise talks over a move to Feyenoord are already underway and a move to De Kuip now looks the most likely scenario for the 23-year-old.

To that end, 1908.nl claim the reigning Eredivisie champions are pushing hard to conclude a deal for Gil, having opened up ‘concrete lines’ between themselves and his agent.

It’s reported that the Rotterdam club ‘think very highly’ of Gil and have presented a ‘concrete proposal’ to his agent in the hope of getting a deal done ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Per the report, Levy will not stand in the Dutch side’s way and has made it clear he is open to his sale. However, understandably, the Tottenham supremo is looking for as big a fee as possible for a player, whose current deal is due to expire in 2026.

As a result, a cut-price fee of between €6m to €10m (£5.1m to £8.5m) will likely be enough to seal the deal, with Spurs potentially even considering a loan move if there is included an obligation to make the move permanent.

However, with Gil himself knowing he needs to move on for the good of his career, there is hope that a deal can soon be finalised which will ensure the Spain international becomes a Feyenoord player from July 1.

