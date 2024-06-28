Tottenham include attacking flop in player-plus-cash bid for elite striker instead of British record fee

Tottenham have reportedly offered a player-plus-cash bid including Richarlison to Newcastle, in the hopes of getting Alexander Isak in return.

Richarlison has failed to inspire in his two seasons as Tottenham so far. He’s scored just 15 goals in all competitions over those two campaigns, after netting more than 50 times in four seasons with Everton.

It has been suggested that if Spurs want to take the next step, then neither the Brazilian nor Heung-min Son should lead the line.

And while the latter, who is the club captain, will remain, it’s unclear whether that is true of Richarlison.

He has stated he is happy at Tottenham, but reports suggest the club want to bring in a new striker, and they’re concerned they’ll not be able to do so with him still there.

It’s said they have a striker shortlist including Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney and Serhou Guirassy.

And Newcastle striker Isak seems to have made his way onto that list – he’s wanted by a number of the Premier League’s big boys.

That’s unsurprising after 31 English top-flight goals in 52 games.

DON’T MISS: Five Tottenham players who could be axed by Postecoglou as part of summer squad revamp

Tottenham offer Richarlison for Isak

And in their attempts to get him, Richarlison may have to be sacrificed.

Indeed, Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that Newcastle have received offers for Isak, one of which came from Tottenham.

He states they offered Richarlison ‘plus a balancing payment’ in their attempts to snare the Swede.

The Magpies are already said to have rejected the offer from the north London outfit.

Newcastle want huge fee for Isak

It’s not surprising that Newcastle do not want a man who scored 11 Premier League goals last season to replace one who had 21 in their side.

However, the financial reasons for their rejection also make sense.

Richarlison will likely have lost value since his £60million move to Tottenham two years ago.

And to sell Isak, it’s said Newcastle want to receive £200million, so the balancing payment from Spurs would have to have been huge.

Whether anyone coughs up that figure remains to be seen. It’s obviously set so high because Newcastle don’t want to lose him, so for anyone to get Isak, they’ll have to be highly motivated to do so.

READ MORE: Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch