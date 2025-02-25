Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly growing increasingly likely to offload midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer after a hugely disappointing stint in north London, with three quality options lined up as his replacement.

The Mali international has already entered the final 18 months of his Spurs contract and, at this stage, there no indications that the club are looking to extend it as they aim to move on from Bissouma.

The 28-year-old was signed from Brighton in a £25million deal back in the summer of 2022 and is currently on a deal worth around £100,000-per-week. However, he has failed to reach the heights he exhibited on a regular basis down on the south coast ad his time at Tottenham is drawing to a close.

That’s according to GIVEMESPORT, who claim that Spurs are looking for an upgrade in the defensive midfield position as they prepare to make a big splash in the summer transfer window.

GMS sources add that Bissouma is on course to be among the big names Tottenham will look to offload, with Ange Postecoglou growing frustrated with his fitness issues and inconsistent performances.

News of Bissouma’s potential exit is not that surprising following reports that the club are looking to extend Rodrigo Bentancur’s contract in north London.

The Uruguay international’s form has steadily improved as the season has gone on and he has started to look more like his old self in recent weeks, prompting talk of a fresh deal.

Bissouma and Bentancur have been part of a four-man central midfield rotation for Postecoglou this season that also includes Pape Sarr and Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall.

Summer signing Archie Gray would also have been in that mix had it not been for his versatility to be utilised at centre-back and full-back this term due to all the defensive injuries at Tottenham.

Three options on Tottenham midfield radar

With Bissouma seemingly on the way and Postecoglou not content with the options he has to protect his defensive line, three names continue to crop up when it comes to filling that No.6 position.

First up is Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso, with Tottenham having an opportunity to sign the USA international as part of the deal that saw Giovani Lo Celso head back to Spain.

During those consultations, Spurs agreed a deal which gives them a priority option to buy Cardoso and they will profit from a sell-on clause if they opt against pouncing and he embarks on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Cardoso has been in outstanding form for Betis this season, making 30 appearances in total – the majority of which have come in the defensive midfield pivot role. Indeed, a move for the American is a no-brainer, especially at the agreed fee of just £21m.

However, he’s not the only option as TT has previously reported of the club’s interest in Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton.

A deal for the 21-year-old will be tough to ull off though as he has a contract at Selhurst Park that runs until 2029, while Manchester United are also monitoring his progress at Palace as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson is another link that refuses to go away when it comes to Tottenham, with the Swede being tipped to join up with Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski in north London.

The 20-year-old has played 32 times for Frankfurt this season, with five starts coming in the Europa League. And while the majority of his appearances have come in the No.8 position, he is capable of playing in a more defensive role.

