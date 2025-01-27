Tottenham injuries: Who’s out and when they’re back amid Postecoglou sack talk

Tottenham’s situation under Ange Postecoglou worsened again after their weekend defeat to Leicester City at home and there can be little argument that injuries have been a huge factor in the club’s struggles.

Tottenham remain 15th in the Premier League table after the 2-1 defeat to the Foxes which initially saw them take the lead before squandering it in just four second-half minutes.

It has been a dramatic collapse in terms of form and results, with six defeats and one draw in their last seven league games.

One reason for Tottenham’s dramatic collapse in recent weeks is their lengthy injury list which currently has up to 10 absences, including several key first-team starters – particularly in defence.

Pressure is mounting on manager Postecoglou, who has lost 13 games in the league already, which is a feat only beaten by Leicester, Wolves and Southampton.

But with key players poised to return to action soon, could the Tottenham boss finally be set for some respite as TT looks at the current players sidelined and when they should be back.

Guglielmo Vicario

The 28-year-old keeper has been sidelined since November with an ankle injury sustained against Manchester City and his absence has resulted in three different keepers being used.

The trio of Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin and Antonin Kinsky have all been given the chance to stake their claim.

Thankfully for Spurs, Vicario has taken to Instagram in the last few days to share when he might return to action with a tease of ‘not long now’. While it was previously quoted that the end of February would be a likely return date.

Destiny Udogie

Defence has been a real concern but losing the energetic left-back Udogie has been a big blow. A hamstring injury has seen him miss the last seven games, previously featuring in the home draw with Wolves on December 29.

In his absence, Djed Spence has deputized there before his injury, while Archie Gray has now stepped up after Ben Davies returned to fill in alongside Radu Dragusin at centre-back.

As for Udogie, originally set for 10 weeks out, the hope is that he should be back by mid-February.

Cristian Romero

Another key figure at the back, Romero’s experience and toughness adds a level of steel to Spurs which has simply been missing in his absence. His return would allow Archie Gray to play in his natural position and give the side far more balance overall.

Romero’s return is seemingly imminent having been involved in training and he should return very soon, perhaps in their next few games. ‘He’s training, but he’s not travelled. He’s not playing. Probably another week to 10 days for him.’ Postecoglou said on January 22.

Micky Van de Ven

One player who is absolutely fundament to ‘Ange-Ball’ is the Dutch centre-back. His incredible athleticism is needed for his high line and, when fit, Spurs are a far better side with him in it. He previously was rushed back for the clash with Chelsea in December but it proved to be an awful decision, as he has been out of action ever since.

Postecoglou revealed that a return to action shouldn’t be too far away, having already missed 18 games with this injury. ‘[Romero] and Micky are the next cabs off the rank in terms of the long-term ones. They’ve still got a bit to do in terms of getting some training into them with the team. Micky’s not too far away’.

James Maddison

Having missed out in the defeat to his former club Leicester Club, his absence was reportedly down to fatigue. The 28-year-old hasn’t always been a favourite of Postecoglou’s, but he has still managed to start 15 games in the league, recording nine goals and six assists in all competitions.

Although, it looks like he should return this week. ‘He was still a bit sore from the other night [vs Hoffenheim]; it took a fair bit out of the group. He wasn’t 100 per cent, so yeah, he misses out today. Hopefully, he should be alright for next week.

Djed Spence

Similar to Maddison, fatigue was the key factor who his absence. Recent weeks have seen him covering across multiple positions to help the team out, featuring at left-back in the absence of Udogie.

Before the Leicester win, Postecoglou said in the build-up last week as to why he wouldn’t be available. ‘Djed is still sore from [Everton] and is a doubt for this weekend as he got a knock.’

Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson one of Tottenham’s walking wounded

The flying winger suffered a strain during the North London derby defeat against Arsenal and could be out for most of February. Johnson, 23, has enjoyed a fruitful season in front of goal outscoring Solanke with 12 in all competitions.

In terms of a return date, it was revealed that he will be out for at least three to four weeks, resulting in a potential return around mid-February. “He did it in the second half against Arsenal the other night. So yeah, we’re looking at three to four weeks,” added Postecoglou last week.

Timo Werner

Having suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup win over Tamworth, Werner’s return date is unclear. After hearing the results of the scan, it was revealed that he is set to be out for three to four weeks while he recovers.

The loanee hasn’t been a key figure with just one goal in 26 proving that he has struggled to emulate anything near his top level that we saw in the past at RB Leipzig and only in very short spells at Chelsea.

Wilson Odobert

A thigh injury suffered early in the season required surgery and the Burnley signing has managed just one goal in six appearances since joining.

‘We can confirm that Wilson underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday. The 19-year-old will continue to be monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.’

He is expected back in training in early February and if all goes well, Odobert could be back in competitive action by March.

Dominic Solanke

Solanke’s absence is certainly frustrating given he suffered his knee injury during training. Postecoglou has welcomed back Richarlison in recent games which has helped to fill the void left by Solanke who has netted 11 in 29 games.

Postecoglou commented on the situation last week after their Europa League win over Hoffenheim: “All the information now is kind of we’re looking at around the six-week mark for him,” Postecoglou told reporters in Germany. “No surgery but maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, we’ll just see how he progresses, but at this stage, it’s only around six weeks.”

