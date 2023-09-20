Tottenham injury news: Ange Postecoglou suffers big blow as attacker likely ruled out for rest of season

Ivan Perisic looks set to miss the rest of the season

Tottenham attacker Ivan Perisic is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Spurs confirmed on Tuesday that Perisic had sustained a “complex anterior cruciate ligament injury” to his right knee in non-contact training.

Perisic played a key role off the bench in Tottenham’s dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend with an assist on his 50th appearance, but the severity of his injury could mean it is his final appearance for the club.

Croatian attacker Perisic is out of contract next summer and could be looking at a nine-month timeline before he can return to action.

“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan,” a club statement read.

Rodrigo Bentancur is currently out with an ACL injury sustained in February and he is not expected to be available for Ange Postecoglou until November.

Perisic‘s injury is now likely to hand more starting opportunities to Manor Solomon, who has been in Ange Postecoglou’s first XI for the last two Premier League outings.

Postecoglou blessed with attacking options

Son Heung-min’s move to a central role opened the door for Solomon to start and the Israel international has impressed.

Postecoglou also has plenty of attacking alternatives on the left, with Richarlison capable of playing there while Son could also move back to his old position.

Brennan Johnson also arrived from Nottingham Forest on deadline day, although the Wales international operates better from the right flank.

Although Perisic’s experience coming off the bench will be missed, it’s very likely that his part in the win over Sheffield United will have been a last appearance for the club.

Spurs are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they head to Arsenal in the first north London derby of the campaign.

