Djed Spence's price tag is too high for Inter Milan but they could yet land Cristian Romero

Tottenham have been labelled “insane” by an insider if they let a star go for a quoted fee, as Inter Milan have left the chase for him as a result of the price.

TEAMtalk is aware Spurs told Djed Spence this summer that he won’t be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans next season. But if he’s not to remain in north London, he’ll have options.

The likes of Inter, Liverpool and Everton have all been linked, and there are varying price tags reported for him.

Tottenham insider Gold feels one of those, £25million, is ridiculous, with a sale in its entirety talked down.

He said on YouTube: “We’ll talk about Djed a little bit and how the price tag that I’ve heard about is utterly ridiculous. I mean, utterly ridiculous.

“£25m as a price tag for him – not a chance. You’d have to be insane, Tottenham. First off, I don’t think they should sell him anyway. Have two terrific players for every position, that would be the best way to do it.

“But £25m, they signed him for a £20m package. He’s got three years left on his contract, and he’s just had a mega World Cup. Just no, don’t do it.”

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Inter exit Spence chase

However, it’s more widely expected that it’ll take £40million to prise Spence from Tottenham.

That is the price that has seen Inter leave the chase, with journalist Orazio Accomando citing the ‘excessively high’ fee as the reason for that.

Inter retain an interest in Spence’s current team-mate, Cristian Romero, and TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham want £50million for him, but would allow packages closer to £40million if they’re deemed right.

We have also been told that the Serie A side are one of the clubs most interested in Romero.

It’s not currently known, though, whether they’d be able to pay Spurs’ demands for the Argentine centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update, stating: “Romero, I stand by my information, it’s over between Romero and Tottenham. Romero is going to leave Tottenham this summer. He’s leaving, that’s the intention.

“Inter Milan are very keen on the player. We have to understand if financially they can make it happen, but Inter are on it for Romero.”

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