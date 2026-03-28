When Igor Tudor will be let go by Tottenham has been revealed

Tottenham are known to be ready to part ways with Igor Tudor, after sources revealed as much to TEAMtalk, but the exact date of the dismissal has been revealed by a club insider.

Spurs have been in woeful form since Tudor joined, and for some time before that. He was billed as the club’s saviour, but they’re currently just one point above the Premier League drop zone and Tudor has lost six of seven games in all competitions, crucially picking up just a single point in the league.

It was suggested after a poor start that he had four games to save himself – both legs of Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, and league games against Liverpool and struggling Nottingham Forest, the latter of which resulted in a humiliating 3-0 defeat for Tottenham.

Tudor’s reign has clearly not gone well and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that a decision has been taken to remove him from duty by mutual consent, partially due to the death of his father, Mario, in recent days.

John Wenham, who has strong connections at Tottenham, has detailed when the likeliest date of when that exit announcement will be made.

He told Tottenham News: “Tottenham are dealing with it appropriately and delicately, and it’s not about sacking somebody in the week of their father having their funeral and the sad loss and grief that he’ll be going through.

“It does seem like, from the media reports, that one, Tudor is definitely going to be relieved of his duties, and secondly, it’s likely to happen on Monday, thus giving two clear weeks until we play that fixture at Sunderland, which would give a new manager time to come in and work with the players.”

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Tottenham have final chance at survival

Wenham has detailed how this is the last chance for Spurs to hire a manager to help them out of the mire, though it’s unlikely to be top target Roberto De Zerbi.

He said: “They want De Zerbi as the first choice, but he is unwilling to take the role, you know, right now he wants to wait to take a role in the summer and have his full pre-season to implement his methods.

“He is a longer-term target of the club, having been impressed with his work at Brighton in the Premier League, and the style of football he played.

“If Tottenham were to appoint a manager now, you know, De Zerbi would be the best candidate that’s available on the market now, to get Tottenham away from where they are in the league at the moment.

“They need to move someone in, but this is really the last chance saloon, we can’t bring someone else in, and it goes wrong again, as it has unfortunately for Igor Tudor, where he’s picked up one point from 12 available.”

TEAMtalk is aware that De Zerbi and former Spurs man Robbie Keane have declined the chance to take the role immediately.

But we can confirm the other names being considered are Adi Hutter, Chris Hughton, Sean Dyche, Ryan Mason and Tim Sherwood.

Tottenham round-up: Dyche ready to take over

TEAMtalk is aware that former Everton boss Dyche would be willing to take the top job at Tottenham, replacing Tudor.

His proven experience in the Premier League is drawing Spurs to him, and the boss is open to the challenge of preserving top-flight status.

TEAMtalk sources have also stated that Yves Bissouma will be allowed to depart north London on a free transfer in the summer, with a few French clubs eyeing him.

And, amid suggestions that Leeds have a buyback clause for midfielder Archie Gray, sources have stated that no such clause exists for the Tottenham man.