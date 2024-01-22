Tottenham insider reveals worrying news on proposed third January signing of exciting £30m attacker

Antonio Nusa could be about to join Tottenham at the perfect time

Tottenham appear to be no further down the line in their efforts to sign highly-rated winger Antonio Nusa, with an official offer yet to be made for the Club Brugge man.

There were plenty of reports over the weekend that Spurs are closing in on the addition of the Club Brugge attacker, with talks already said to have taken place.

Indeed, Football Insider reported on Sunday that the north London side getting ‘close’ to an ‘early agreement’ after beating out the likes of Chelsea and Fulham to the player’s signature.

The FI report stated that Tottenham’s willingness to loan the 18-year-old Norwegian back to Brugge until the end of the season has been a key factor in helping convince the player he should sign on the dotted line.

However, Football.London’s Alasdair Gold claims that the club are yet to launch an official offer for Nusa, despite several reports to the contrary.

Indeed, Gold states that Ange Postecoglou’s men still have plenty of work to do to finalise a deal for Nusa.

The journalist claims that despite holding talks with Brugge over a potential deal for the winger, Tottenham have not followed that up with an official offer for his services.

Gold also states that interest from other Premier League clubs will ensure that Brugge will be able to get a ‘good fee’ for the young talent, with reports in Belgium suggesting that Brugge are holding out for around £30million.

One winger in, one out for Tottenham

Nusa’s potential addition, albeit not until the summer, could to tie in with another exit for Spurs winger Bryan Gil.

The Spaniard has spent the majority of his time at Tottenham out on loan, and it looks like that is about to happen again.

Having initially wanted a straight sale this month, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (as cited by TuttoMercatoWeb) now states that Spurs are willing to let Gil leave on a temporary basis again.

The report states that Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio intend to make a second attempt to sign Gil, having also explored a transfer last summer.

However, with Tottenham currently strong in the wide positions, having signed Brennan Johnson and Manor Soloman in the summer and Timo Werner on loan in January, it’s thought Gil will be sacrificed again.

The report adds that Spurs ‘are willing to loan him out again and could grant the right to buy’ at the end of the deal.

Gil has made nine appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham this season and also featured in the FA Cup win over Burnley. However, he has notched a single goal or assist.

