A Prem No.1 is better for Tottenham than Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky

A Tottenham insider has told the club a Premier League No.1 would be a “huge improvement” on current options Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky.

Spurs are having a woeful season, once again in danger of Premier League relegation. While they had a dalliance with it last season – finishing 17th but never in any real danger of the drop – this season they are very much embroiled in danger.

They began their 32nd game of the season in the drop zone, after West Ham climbed above them following a battering of Wolves on Friday, and ended it in the same position, losing 1-0 to Sunderland.

Nobody has had a good season at Tottenham, but goalkeeper Vicario has been pulled up for his lack of form, and a new stopper is being eyed as a result.

James Trafford is one of the main names linked with Spurs, given he largely sits on Manchester City’s bench, and reports suggest they might allow him to go out on loan.

But Wenham feels there’s a Premier League No.1 who could do a job.

He told Tottenham News: “On the goalkeeper situation, James Trafford has been linked heavily, and I think he’d be very good, and he would come because he wants to be a number one.

“He would be promised that at Tottenham, he would play all 38 league games next season without any injuries, but the other one I think is also worth a shout is Dean Henderson at Palace. I could see Spurs also looking at him.

“I do think they will have an English goalkeeper next season, and I think it will be one of those two that Tottenham do go for, it would be a monumental improvement on what we’ve got now, which is a situation where I expect both Vicario and Kinsky to leave in the summer.”

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Vicario must go

Kinsky was embarrassed when he was hooked in the first half of the first leg of a Champions League game against Atletico of late, when two mistakes led to goals for the Spanish side.

With Vicario injured for the Sunderland game, Kinsky returned between the sticks, and made just a single save from two Black Cats shots on target.

Whether both keepers do leave remains to be seen, but Wenham seems adamant that Vicario must.

He suggested of late that he and fellow Italian Destiny Udogie should be two of the first men out of the door this summer.

Wenham said: “It’s interesting, the two Italian players in the squad, being an Italian in De Zerbi, are still two that I think should be moved on this summer.

“Vicario, just for all manner of reasons, and Udogie, he’s a very good player, but he cannot stay fit; he’s just too unreliable.”

Reports have suggested that Henderson is indeed in the sights of Tottenham, so that move is one which may have legs.

Tottenham round-up: Rivals emerge for Robertson

After Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson announced he’d be leaving the club at the end of the season, it was suggested that Tottenham had a verbal agreement to sign him.

TEAMtalk is aware that while Spurs have stepped up plans to land him, they’re not the only side in the mix, with Celtic and Robertson’s former club Hull also interested in him.

Elsewhere, Spurs are believed to be in talks to land Premier League defender Marcos Senesi, from Bournemouth.

And, a report states the north London club want to sign Celtic winger Benjamin Nygren.