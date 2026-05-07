Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to battle Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the growing race to sign a highly-rated Serie A midfielder who will add much-needed physicality to their engine room this summer.

Spurs have had issues finding the right balance in their midfield throughout the season, specifically under Thomas Frank and then interim boss Igor Tudor, although that department has emerged with a little more credit since Roberto De Zerbi walked through the door.

The Joao Palhinha-Rodrigo Bentancur axis that looked too one-dimensional and lacking in athleticism under Frank earlier in the campaign, ran all over a very poor Aston Villa side at the weekend.

But with mixed reports on whether Tottenham will turn Palhinha’s loan into a permanent move, and Yves Bissouma also expected to move on, the club are expected to add stronger competition for the defensive midfield position.

And a fresh report from Italy claims that Parma midfielder Mandela Keita has emerged as a major option for De Zerbi ahead of the summer window.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has excelled during his time with the Serie A side, with his physicality and technical attributes tipped to make him a major success in English football.

Italian outlet TuttoAtalanta has detailed how Keita could ‘develop into a star for Tottenham with the right guidance’, and that the player would be a ‘quality long-term investment’.

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Tottenham facing Villa battle for Parma standout

The report adds that the Parma star would also relish the chance to play in England and the opportunity to ‘test himself against top-class players’, assuming of course that Spurs manage to maintain their Premier League status.

Tottenham are not the only club showing interest on Keita, however, with the report also detailing interest from Aston Villa, with the two clubs ‘ready to launch a multi-million dollar international bidding war’ for the player.

Villa could be in need of their own midfield reinforcements, as they close in on Champions League football next season and the demands on Unai Emery’s squad that will bring.

As for Parma’s stance on selling, while they do not want to lose Keita, the Serie A will consider parting ways should they receive an attractive offer.

As to what sort of price tag Tottenham and Villa could be looking at, the TuttoAtalanta report does not specify, although Keita, who is under contract until 2029, is currently valued at just €18million (£15.5m / $21m) on Transfermarkt.

Keita is not the only combative midfielder on Spurs’ radar, though, with growing links to a top AC Milan star too.