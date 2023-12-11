Tottenham ramp up pursuit of dominant centre-back but will have to pay £26m to get deal done

Tottenham are reportedly ready to step up their bid to sign a Serie A centre-back who is making a big name for himself in Italy this season.

Bringing in another central defender and a new No.9 are well-known to be the main priorities for Ange Postecoglou in the January transfer window, with Spurs particularly exposed by Micky ven de Ven’s serious hamstring injury and Cristian Romero’s suspension so far this season.

A number of names have been linked with a switch to north London, including the likes of Everton’s Jarrod Branthwaite, but whoever comes in is likely to serve as back-up to the outstanding pairing of Romero and Van de Ven.

To that end, Tottenham are not expected to spend massive money on a third centre-back, which leads them nicely to Genoa ace Radu Dragusin.

The Romania international has emerged as a target for a number of clubs and his agent has even admitted he’s been over in England meeting potential suitors.

Manchester United are already known to have shown their own interest in the talented 21-year-old, while Arsenal and Newcastle have also been sniffing around the player.

Dragusin is thought to be valued at around the £26m mark by Genoa, who are not prepared to sell unless that figure is reached.

Indeed, Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolino recently stated they have no intention of selling the defender in the new year, although every player has his price.

Dragusin a good fit for Premier League

Dragusin, who stands at 6ft 3in, has been likened to Germany defender Mats Hummels for his physical playing style and has the sort of game that should develop well in English football.

Indeed, he would be a straight back-up for Romero, would the Argentine not improve on his disciplinary issues. Summer signing Ashley Phillips, when fit, is considered a strong replacement for Van de Ven, when needed.

The arrival of another centre-back will almost certainly bring about the end of Eric Dier’s lengthy stay in north London.

The England man has been at Tottenham since 2014 but his lack of mobility is not suited to the high defensive line that Postecoglou loves to play.

It just remains to be seen which direction Spurs go in, in their bid to add some much-needed strength in depth to a defensive line that has been littered with mistakes so far this term.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Friday night when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with three points moving Tottenham level with fourth-placed Manchester City in the table.

