Tottenham step up pursuit to sign electric forward and can blow Serie A side out of the water with financial package

Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign an exciting Juventus attacker as Ange Postecoglou looks to make significant additions to his squad in the January transfer window.

Despite Monday night’s debacle against Chelsea, Sours have still had a tremendous start to the season under new boss Postecoglou and currently sit second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City.

The Australian has completely transformed the outlook of the club and the style of play, but he still wants further additions to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

A new centre-back and a central striker are well known to be priority transfers in the new year, but a fresh report claims that Tottenham have intensified their efforts to beat Premier League rivals to Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international has been a target for top clubs in England ever since his sensational displays for his country as they won Euro 2020, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea heavily linked in the past.

However, Newcastle have since emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 26-year-old, who was actually likened to former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez at the last Euros for his relentless running and energy in Italy’s forward line.

But it appears that Postecoglou is also a big fan and wants Chiesa to add even more quality to a front three that already looks dynamic in north London.

Skipper Son Heung-min is currently being flanked by Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson, a trio that looks set to remain that way for some time after Richarlison’s surgery on a groin issue.

However, if Chiesa was also added to that mix it would Spurs arguably one of the best attacks in the English top flight.

Chiesa contract running down

The winger will be entering the final 18 months of his contract in January and Juve are desperate to keep hold of him. Indeed, Calciomercato reports that the Turin giants have offered Chiesa a deal worth £5.25million a year including bonuses to stay put.

Calio adds, though, that the player’s representatives are demanding a salary of over £6.1m a year, and that is the reason why a new contract has not yet been finalised.

And with that delay in talks, Premier League clubs – namely Tottenham and Newcastle – are ready to step in and take advantage.

The report adds that Daniel Levy’s side have the financial power to blow Juventus out of the water, which gives Spurs and other sides an edge in their pursuit of Chiesa.

The big issue regarding the forward, however, has been keeping fit since those performances for Italy that blew away pundits and fans alike.

Chiesa has had to deal with numerous injury issues since the delayed tournament finished in 2021 but is still a quality performer on his day.

In total, the winger has scored 71 goals and added 50 assists in 297 appearances in his club career so far.

