Tottenham interest in two-goal UCL midfielder confirmed, with chances of January signing revealed

Tijjani Reijnders has been confirmed to be on the radar of Tottenham

Tottenham interest in midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has been confirmed in a report, which states the club are working on a January deal for a midfielder, as it’s known whether or not they’ll land the AC Milan man.

Spurs have started the season perhaps slightly below they thought they’d be. They sit seventh in the Premier League after 10 games – they were top at this point last season – after they finished fifth last term.

Their push for the upper echelons of the league could be helped by new signings, one of which progress is already being made on.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are already working on a deal to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window.

It comes amid interest in AC Milan midfielder Reijnders, cited in the report.

But despite Spurs being keen on landing the Dutchman, a January deal is said to be ‘highly unlikely’.

If Ange Postecoglou wants to pursue him, the report states it will have to wait until the summer, given Reijnders is a crucial part of Paulo Fonseca’s side.

Tottenham midfield signings in view

Spurs’ desire to improve their midfield at some point soon is evident in their priority clause for Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso, who the Spanish outfit feel will become a Tottenham player in the summer.

Former Spurs scout Bryan King has agreed that the club “need some bite” in the midfield.

As such, he suggested that Cardoso could be a good signing for them.

With Reijnders in good form at Milan, he could also be a good addition to the spine of the Tottenham side.

Tottenham round-up: Shock Real Madrid move in view

Tottenham could reportedly be the beneficiaries of a decision to allow future superstar Endrick to leave Real Madrid. It’s reported the La Liga champions could let him go out on loan in January, with the north London outfit a potential destination.

Spurs could also land Karl Hein from their rivals Arsenal, as they’re believed to be interested in bringing him in on a free once his contract has ended in the summer.

They could soon see Archie Gray head back to Leeds, though, with the Elland Road outfit told to make an attempt for him on loan in January.

There is also interest in Radu Dragusin, with Napoli keen to take him back to the Serie A in January.

Reijnders a form midfielder

Reijnders has been in good form for AC Milan since joining them in 2023.

Three of his seven goals have come this season, when he has played 12 times. That includes three Champions League games, and in the last of them, the midfielder bagged a brace in a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge.