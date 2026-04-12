Tottenham are reportedly interested in a Barcelona midfielder, and it’s believed a low fee could see them consider the sale of the Spanish international.

Spurs are in a mire which, if they get out of, will likely see a lot of personnel change over the summer. Should they escape relegation trouble, new boss Roberto De Zerbi will surely want to sign some better players than the ones he’s got.

If Tottenham drop to the Championship, then most of their squad will leave.

The current plan is for option A, though, and some big names have been linked with moves to north London.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Spurs and fellow Premier League club West Ham are interested in prising midfielder Marc Casado away from Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be keen on Casado, who this season has started just nine times for Barca in La Liga.

Expected change in the Tottenham side means they might be able to give the Spanish international more of a role than he currently has.

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Low fee could tempt Barcelona to sell

The report suggests, though, that the ‘most concrete option’ for Casado could come from Saudi Arabia.

There, the PIF are reportedly ready to put €40million (£34.9m) on the table for the Barca man.

It is suggested that the sum could push the Spanish side to consider the sale of the 22-year-old.

It’s not a huge sum of money, though, and Tottenham could certainly pay that, so it’s by no means a certain thing that Casado will end up in Saudi Arabia rather than north London.

Tottenham round-up: Competition for Robertson move

Tottenham are believed to have struck a verbal agreement with Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson over a move to the club after he confirmed he’d be departing Anfield in the summer.

However, TEAMtalk is aware that Spurs will face competition for that signing from Celtic, and Robertson’s former club, Hull.

Elsewhere, reports suggest Tottenham have begun talks to bring Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi through the door.

There is also reported interest from the north London club for Celtic winger Benjamin Nygren.