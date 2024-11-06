Callun Hudson-Odoi is on the radar at Tottenham with a move most likely in the summer

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has revealed the club have “initial interest” in Callum Hudson-Odoi amid their desire to sign a winger, but the Nottingham Forest man has been challenged to star throughout the season if he is to move.

Just over a year ago, Hudson-Odoi left big-six club Chelsea to sign for Forest. At the time, the Midlands-based outfit were seen as no threat to the upper echelons of the Premier League, having only returned to the top flight in 2022/23.

But now, they find themselves third in the table, and Hudson-Odoi could be given the chance to return to a big-six club, with former Spurs scout Brown suggesting the north Londoners are interested in signing him.

“His performances have caught the eye of a few clubs,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Tottenham were interested in him during the summer and I’m told that interest hasn’t faded as they would still like to sign a new winger.

“Of course, when a side like Forest, with all due respect, are performing above their usual level, the high-flying players start to attract interest.”

Hudson-Odoi challenged to star this season

Brown feels Hudson-Odoi will have to show form throughout the entire season if Spurs are to pull the trigger on him, though.

“I wouldn’t expect a deal to happen in January, he’ll need to show this type of form over the course of a season, but there’s definite interest,” he added.

“I’m told a number of clubs have been keeping an eye on him and tracking his development. Tottenham feel they’re a couple of positions short of bridging the gap.

“Whether Hudson-Odoi is the right fit for them, that’s something they’ll be asking behind the scenes, but I know the initial interest is there.”

TEAMtalk revealed ahead of the summer window that Spurs had been impressed with Hudson-Odoi’s form last season, so if he keeps it up this term, there seems a genuine chance he is signed.

Tottenham round-up: Midfield moves likely

A move for Johnny Cardoso, who Spurs have priority option for, is seen by his club Real Betis as essentially a done deal, and it’s believed one of Pape Matar Sarr or Yves Bissouma could be pushed out by his arrival.

Interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has also been confirmed, but it’s said a January move is unlikely.

There seems to be good news in terms of injuries, with neither Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven expected to be out for a long time after their recent injuries.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be given major competition from within the Premier League for Hugo Larsson, with the Eintracht Frankfurt man being tracked by Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as some German clubs.

Hudson-Odoi form at Forest

Hudson-Odoi bagged eight goals this season, and has found the net twice this term.

He will have to return a similar number to last term if he is to keep big clubs like Tottenham interested in signing him in the summer.