Thomas Frank is hoping for some investment into his Tottenham squad

Tottenham Hotspur’s January transfer budget has been leaked and it could go a serious way to strengthening three key positions, according to a report.

Spurs could be one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window, with the Thomas Frank era yet to ignite. Finding themselves in the bottom half of the table again, the club know they need to make some improvements to their squad to get back up the table.

Doing business in January isn’t always easy, but Tottenham fans are hoping for an exciting first transfer window since Daniel Levy’s departure from the club.

And a report in The Sun has revealed how much the club are willing to spend in January: £150 million.

It would be a phenomenal winter spend by Spurs, and it remains to be seen if they actually do go on to spend anywhere near that amount – after all, some targets could reject them – but it attests to how much work they still have to do on their squad.

According to the report, there are three main positions they are ready to pump money into. First and foremost, getting a new left winger remains their top priority.

Additionally, they are in the market for another centre-forward and also a left-back.

It’s likely the two attacking players they’re after will cost more than the extra defender. Thus, if Spurs have to make one bigger spend than for other areas, the money should go towards the left wing.

Two attacking targets identified

In that regard, they could reactivate their pursuit of Savinho from Manchester City, who they tried to take in the summer. With City now set to sign another ex-Spurs target Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, Savinho is expected to be more readily available.

The reasons for wanting a new striker and left-back both stem from injury issues in their current squad, rather than a natural shortage. Dominic Solanke has been sidelined for months, while Destiny Udogie has had some issues of his own.

Therefore, Spurs will need to weigh up carefully what calibre of players they want to invest in as cover there, and whether they still see Solanke and Udogie as the respective regular starters when fit or if they would prefer to upgrade on them.

One striker target mentioned in the report is Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, but he would cost more than £50m, taking up more than a third of the budget.

An area that isn’t covered in the report is the goalkeeping department, although there have been whispers in recent days of Inter Milan making a move for Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian has been under pressure to remain Spurs’ first-choice keeper in recent weeks, so an opportunity could arise to replace him, even if a summer change had previously seemed more likely.

Tottenham transfer news: Yildiz, Johnson, Bergvall…

In other news, Tottenham are interested observers as Kenan Yildiz awaits clarity on his next contract with Juventus.

The attacking midfielder has been waiting for Juventus’ new sporting director to be in place, but now that’s all sorted he can determine his future.

Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson has various chances to leave Spurs, with the latest side to make contact with his representatives revealed.

One player unlikely to be going anywhere is Lucas Bergvall, despite some bizarre recent claims about a move by Liverpool.