Tottenham January window exit ordered agent to ‘do everything’ to secure switch to ‘huge club’

Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz has revealed he told his agent ‘to do everything’ to make his move to Spanish giants Sevilla happen late in the January transfer window.

The young forward moved to the LaLiga giants in a deadline-day loan until the end of the season, having struggled to earn any regular game time since his summer switch to north London.

Veliz did show glimpses of his quality from the bench, scoring in the loss at Brighton in December, but has had to play second fiddle to a rejuvenated Richarlison while Son Heung-min showed early in the season that he can also thrive in a central striking role.

The Argentine’s hopes of more minutes were not helped after he suffered a knee injury in Tottenham‘s home win over Bournemouth, although he is now close to a return to action.

Sevilla are currently in desperate need of offensive reinforcements having struggled in that department this season.

The reigning Europa League champions currently sit 16th in La Liga and are just a point outside of the relegation zone. Indeed, they only scored 27 goals in 22 league games so far – hence the need to bolster their striking ranks.

Veliz motivated by Sevilla switch

And Veliz has been talking about his decision to accept the chance to head to Seville in a temporary deal.

He said: “I am delighted with the institution, with the president and those who trusted me. I come to contribute the best of me, with goals, which characterizes any forward and give the best to the club.

“Thank God it happened, and it is an honor to be here. I have been training on the court for two weeks, with a ball, and next week I will join the group to be available to the coach.

“It is a very nice change and a very good experience, and I am very motivated.

“When my representative told me that there was the option of Sevilla, I told him that we should do everything to make it happen. It’s a huge club and I really wanted to come. Thank God I am here, and I am going to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Tottenham will now be hoping that Veliz can get among the goals and show he is capable of performing at a high level in a strong league.

There are no plans for a permanent move, however, with Veliz still regarded highly in north London and considered part of the club’s plans going forward.

