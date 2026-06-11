Tottenham explode into race for €50m-rated Brazilian sensation chased by seven rivals

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the growing race to sign a top Brazilian defensive talent with a release clause of €50million (£43m) this summer, with the likes of Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton also in the mix.

Having secured Premier League survival on the final day of the season, Spurs have already been busy in the summer market by securing the free transfer additions of experienced duo Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Further signings are expected to follow, with Tottenham also confident of snapping up winger Savinho from Manchester City and Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, having already seen two bids rejected by the Seagulls.

Adding another striker and central midfielder is also on the club’s agenda, as Spurs look to rebound from back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League.

And now a fresh report from Brazil claims the north London club have entered the race to sign highly-rated Gremio defender Viery, in a move similar to their raid on Santos for left-back Souza back in January.

Viery has become one of the breakout defenders in Brazilian football this season, turning into an undisputed starter under Gremio boss Luis Castro.

The 21-year-old centre-back is described as ‘left-footed, mobile, aggressive and comfortable in possession’, with Gremio already reported to have rejected early approaches for his signature

However, according to Brazilian outlet Portal do Gremista, Spurs are ready to shake up the race to sign the defensive talent by throwing their hat in the ring.

It’s claimed that Viery is already on the radars of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Benfica and Fiorentina, while Sunderland are also starting to show their own interest.

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Scouts tracking Gremio star with €50m exit clause

The report adds that scouts from England and Italy have recently attended Gremio matches to watch Viery in action, with Newcastle and Fiorentina already having offers worth around €12m (£10.3m) rejected by the Brazilian side.

It’s recently been stated that Gremio have also received indications of a €15m (£12.9m) proposal for the player, although it’s unclear which club that is from.

Even more significantly, the club are said to have received a promise of an offer from a Premier League side worth €17m (£14.6m). In addition, there is a further €3m (£2.6m) in bonuses.

That package would take the total value to €20m (£17.2m), which is close to the fee Gremio have been looking to secure for Viery. Indeed, they have consistently signalled they value the player well above the €12m (£10.3m) mark.

Indeed, Viery’s release clause actually stands at a whopping €50m (£43m), although Gremio are realistic they will not get anywhere near that figure.

The one saving grace for the Brazilian outfit is the likes of Tottenham and Sunderland joining the race for the player’s signature to potentially drive that fee up, if a bidding war ensues.

One to keep an eye on for the remainder of the summer for sure.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are reportedly standing firm over an exit for Pedro Porro this summer, with Manchester City making contact with the agents of the full-back over a return to The Etihad.

Spurs have also made a decision over the future of Mathys Tel, with sources revealing that a shock move to a Premier League rival is possible for the winger.